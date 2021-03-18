Larry McGifford from Rotary Club of Port Alberni-Arrowsmith pauses from hanging art banners in May 2020 to talk about the work Soap for Hope Canada is doing to help people in the Alberni Valley. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Larry McGifford from Rotary Club of Port Alberni-Arrowsmith pauses from hanging art banners in May 2020 to talk about the work Soap for Hope Canada is doing to help people in the Alberni Valley. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Bringing hope to Port Alberni with soap

Victoria organization takes hotel recycling to a new level while helping with hygiene

The novel coronavirus pandemic has brought a renewed focus on cleanliness and hygiene. Toilet paper hysteria aside, the pandemic created challenges for low-income people or those experiencing homelessness, who cannot afford to buy more products.

That’s where Soap for Hope Canada has stepped in. The Victoria-based organization supplies hygiene products to shelters and other aid organizations in communities across the country, including Port Alberni. It relies on volunteers to help get the product to clients. In Port Alberni, Larry McGifford from the Rotary Club of Port Alberni–Arrowsmith leads the charge.

“It is because of people like Larry McGifford, and (Rotary Club of Port Alberni-Arrowsmith), that we are able to expand those we help,” Soap for Hope Canada founder and director Anne McIntyre said.

“His truck is loaded every single month. We’re up to 13 different places in Port Alberni that we’re supporting right now,” she said.

McGifford heads to Tofino every month to pick up leftover soap and shampoo products from half a dozen resorts and hotels, and brings them to Soap for Hope’s warehouse in Victoria. Then he refills his truck with sanitized and refilled goods to distribute to 13 organizations in Port Alberni.

McGifford became involved after a Soap for Hope representative gave a presentation on the program at a Rotary meeting. He has been making the trip to the west coast monthly for the past couple of years.

McIntyre said she has built Soap for Hope by giving back in the communities where volunteers collect from hotels. There aren’t any Port Alberni hotels signed up for collection yet, but McIntyre hopes some will eventually come on board. “Because of the generosity of the (Arrowsmith) Rotary Club, we’ve said whatever Port Alberni needs we will support.”

While Soap for Hope will provide one-time aid to any shelter in an emergency, McIntyre prefers to develop a relationship with each shelter “and let them know they can rely on us.”

Those receiving assistance from Soap for Hope include the ADSS Breakfast Club, Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society (ACAWS), Canadian Mental Health Association, INEO Employment Services, Jericho Road Mobile Outreach, Kuu-us Crisis Line Society, Port Alberni Friendship Center, Port Alberni RCMP, Rotary Club of Port Alberni-Arrowsmith, Port Alberni Shelter Society, Second Chance for Men, Salvation Army and Teechuktl Mental Health.

The number of organizations needing help in the Alberni Valley increased exponentially in the past year. The community’s situation is not unique, said McIntyre.

“With COVID we doubled last year with the number of our support. Then our hotels all shut down.” And the number of volunteers able to put in shifts at the warehouse “went down to zero. It’s been a huge shift for us.”

Port AlberniRotary

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Port Alberni Toy Run teddy bears the gift that keeps on giving

Just Posted

Soap for Hope representatives fill Port Alberni volunteer Larry McGifford’s truck full of personal hygiene items that are destined for a number of charitable organizations to be distributed in the Alberni Valley. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)
Bringing hope to Port Alberni with soap

Victoria organization takes hotel recycling to a new level while helping with hygiene

Alberni Valley News editor Susie Quinn’s late father Peter, right, and his friend Eldon Oja pause for a photo with the late Babe Gunn during a trip to Gunn’s gallery in the Alberni Valley in 2003. (PHOTO COURTESY QUINN FAMILY)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Respect for rock carving runs in the family

The late sculptor Babe Gunn was a big influence in many ways

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Port Alberni RCMP make appeal for witnesses, video in sex assault case

Police in Port Alberni are seeking witnesses and video surveillance in a… Continue reading

The current exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features artwork from the Community Arts Council’s permanent collection. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre seeking artists for 2022 exhibits

The current exhibit at Port Alberni art gallery is on display until March 27

The Alberni-Clayoquot Recycling Depot is located on Third Avenue in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Community clean-up planned for April 17 in Port Alberni

Rotary Club of Port Alberni wants to start an annual event

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko pushes aside the puck on an effort to score by Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson during second period NHL action Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Gaudette scores shootout winner as Canucks dump Ottawa Senators 3-2

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko improves to 7-1 in March

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

He had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction when trigger was pulled in SkyTrain station shooting

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A construction worker exhales after using a vaping device while eating lunch on the steps at Robson Square, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Youth vaping rates levelled off in 2020, while number of smokers declines

Stress reduction ranked highly among young Canadians’ reasons for vaping

An Asian giant hornet found in Nanaimo in 2019. (Photo courtesy Conrad Bérubé)
B.C. will set more traps to guard against Asian giant hornets

‘Comprehensive surveys’ to be done on Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley

Rebecca Hope, chef at The Jolly Coachman in Pitt Meadows, sports her green in preparation for St. Patrick's Day on Friday.
B.C. liquor sales to end at 8 p.m. tonight for St. Patrick’s Day

Cut off applies to liquor stores, bars and restaurants

Farmland in Surrey. (Photo: Surrey.ca)
B.C. Agriculture minister sends Surrey ‘stern’ letter for nixing agriculture advisory committee

Cities intending to restrict or prohibit agriculture within a farming area may need to be ‘regulated,’ Lana Popham warned

Most Read