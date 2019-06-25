Ethan Merritt, age 2, keeps his eye on the butterfly released in honour of great grandparents Ted and Chris Smith. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

Butterflies released in Port Alberni in memory of loved ones

Alberni Valley Hospice Society hosts fourth annual ‘Butterfly Effect’

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Alberni Valley Hospice Society hosted their fourth annual Butterfly Effect last weekend.

400 butterflies were released on Saturday at 12:30 pm on 10th Avenue in the park next to the new Alberni Valley Hospice Society office location. These butterflies held different meanings for all those who purchased them and let them go. Most were released in memory of loved ones who have passed on.

The Rotary Club of Port Alberni assisted in the cooking of hotdogs and hamburgers. Jim’s Clothes Closet donated 100 butterflies and Chapel of Memories, Yates and Jowsey’s also assisted in the sponsorship. Hospice volunteers added their culinary talents to the tune of every flavour imaginable in cookies. Alberni Teens Can Rock added their talent to give the music for all to enjoy.

 

Kaiden Andrews, age 2, Mary Mallon and Easton Mortlock, age 2, watch and wait for their butterfly to take flight. This was released in honour of Mary Mallon, Eleanor Foot and Julliette Marpel. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

