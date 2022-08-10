Butterflies take flight in Port Alberni in memory of loved ones

Aria Hurni, age three, had a very tame butterfly that was not in a hurry to leave. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Ty Watson House volunteers man the cookie table, where volunteers baked up a storm for this fundraiser. From left to right are Jane Thompson, Karen Steinicke and Miriam March. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Teresa Ludvigson, executive director of the Alberni Valley Hospice Society, makes a speech just before the butterflies are let fly. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Miesha LaRochelle, age seven, with her butterfly craft that will soon become a wand. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Ava Krueger, age six, and her sister Aria, eight, were busy making beautiful butterflies. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Alberni Teens Can Rock band “Whistler” performs at the Butterfly Effect, with band members Kelly on bass, Kaylen singing, Bryn on drums and Sydney on guitar and vocals. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Sam Booth with her daughters Riley, age seven, and Taylor, age four, let butterflies go in the memory of the children’s great-great-grandparents Jean and Pete Hill. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Penny Parcher patiently waits for her butterfly to leave. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Hundreds of butterflies took flight over the weekend as the Alberni Valley Hospice Society hosted its annual Flight of the Butterflies fundraising event.

Families who have lost loved ones came to release butterflies at the event. There were 200 butterflies sold in total.

The event also had hotdogs and hamburgers on site to enjoy, crafts for the children, face painting and butterfly wings to purchase. Alberni Teens Can Rock provided the entertainment portion of the afternoon and volunteers baked cookies for sale.

This was the fifth annual buttefly release for the Hospice Society, although the last event was held in 2019.

Port Alberni