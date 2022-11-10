Cadets, veterans, motorcycle club combine to clean up Port Alberni’s Field of Honour

Ordinary Cadets Richard Bezanson, left, and Izaiah Geddes from the Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps Port Alberni scrub the cross for George Ridgewell in the Field of Honour at Greenwood Cemetery in Port Alberni on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Cadets joined members of the Pacific Commandos Motorcycles in cleaning the area. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News) CLEANING THE CROSSES Leading Cadet Edward Carnegie of the Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps Port Alberni cleans the cross belonging to Armand Fournier in the Field of Honour at Greenwood Cemetery, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. See more photos on page A25. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Alberni Valley News) Bill Elliott of Campbell River, a member of the Pacific Commandos Motorcycles, assists in cleaning up crosses at Port Alberni’s Field of Honour at Greenwood Cemetery on Nov. 6, 2022. The motorcycle club members stepped up in 2021 to clean the crosses when cadet programs were paused due to COVID-19 restrictions. Both groups worked together in 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News) Members of the Pacific Commando Motorcycles travelled from Campbell River, Qualicum Beach and Nanaimo to help clean the crosses at Port Alberni’s Field of Honour in Greenwood Cemetery on Nov. 6, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News) All of the volunteers from Pacific Commando Motorcycles, Sea Cadets, Navy League and Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 gather beneath the oak tree at the Field of Honour cenotaph for a photo after cleaning up the crosses on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News) Navy League and Sea Cadets from the Alberni Valley pose for a photo with their leaders after completion of the cleanup in the Field of Honour, Nov. 6, 2022 at Greenwood Cemetery. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

By SONJA DRINKWATER

Special to the AV News

Members of the Pacific Commandos Motorcycles, Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps and Navy League Cadets of Canada Armour Ford combined efforts to clean up the Field of Honour at Greenwood Cemetery on Sunday, Nov. 6.

The annual cleanup takes place the weekend prior to Remembrance Day ceremonies in Port Alberni, which this year return to Glenwood Centre indoors before moving to the Field of Honour, Vietnam Veterans memorial and Hupacasath First Nations cemetery.

Members of the Alberni Valley’s cadet programs traditionally clean the crosses and place poppies on each of them during the cleanup. In 2021, when the cadet programs weren’t operational due to COVID-19 restrictions, members of the Pacific Commandos stepped up to clean up the crosses. Motorcyclists came from Campbell River, Qualicum Beach and Nanaimo to assist.

Members of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 also joined in this year, making quick work to tidy up the area. Legion member Roy Buchanan thanked everyone for coming out and lending a hand.

