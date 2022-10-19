Canada’s top hound earns more accolades at Alberni Valley kennel club show

Dominic the Scottish deerhound, with handler Heidi Gervais, left, and owner Lynne Bruce, wins best in show at the Alberni Valley Kennel Club’s annual championship show on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News) Carolyne Cybulsky of Winnipeg shows and grooms this Sheltie named Bauer of B.C. at the Alberni Valley Kennel Club, Oct. 14-16, 2022 at Glenwood Centre. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News) Jolie McMullan, left, and Margaret Lehmann are co-owners of Quorra, the No. 1 weimaraner in Canada. Quorra took best of breed here on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at the Alberni Valley Kennel Club’s all breed championship dog show. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News) Deanna Smith of Nanaimo prepares her 23-month-old English Sheep Dog named Flash, for the Alberni Valley Kennel Club’s all breed championship dog show, Oct. 14-16, 2022 at Glenwood Centre. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News) Marilyn Bernard of Port Alberni with Marc, her four-month-old Sheltie puppy, at the Alberni Valley Kennel Club’s annual dog show at Glenwood Centre. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Dominic the Scottish deerhound added another title to his growing resume on Friday, Oct. 14 at the Alberni Valley Kennel Club’s all breed championship show.

Dominic, whose full name is GCh Necesse’s Defendo Dominus, won best in show on Friday. Owner Lynne Bruce and handler Heidi Gervais only started bringing Dominic to shows in June and he has already garnered 16 best in show. He is the No. 1 hound in the country and No. 8 in all breed in the country.

Dominic is in good company on the winner’s podium: Bruce’s Scottish deerhound Polly was named best in breed and reserve best hound at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York in February 2020.

In fact, it was because of Polly’s success that Dominic only started showing this year, Bruce said. “I’ve had him since he was 10 weeks old. I brought him over from Sweden.” Because Polly was on such a roll at the time, Bruce and Gervais held back on introducing Dominic to the show circuit.

“He came out with a bang,” said Bruce. “Polly is the No. 1 of all time Scottish deerhounds in Canada and he’s No. 2.”

Bruce moved from Oliver, B.C. to Errington on Vancouver Island a year ago. Gervais is located in Cobble Hill.

Saturday’s best in show at Glenwood Centre was West Highland White Terrier GChG Skyehigh’s Video Game (aka Atari), owned by Lindy Barrow from Ontario. Atari is currently No. 1 in the terrier group across Canada, AV Kennel Club spokesperson Roxanne Leyland said.

Sunday’s best in show was Brittany Spaniel GChEx Rivermist Broxden Magnuttic, owned by Craig and Diane Store of St. Thomas, Ont. “This dog is currently No. 1 in the sporting group as well as all breeds across Canada,” Leyland said.

Former PEAK FM radio host and Alberni Valley Bulldogs game day personality Jolie McMullan was back in the Alberni Valley for the weekend along with Margaret Lehmann and the prize-winning dog they co-own, Quorra. Quorra is a Canadian champion weimeraner.

Results of all breed judging will be posted online at albernivalleykennelclub.wordpress.com.

—With files from Sonja Drinkwater, freelancer.



