A young passenger waves from a truck in the Thunder in the Valley’s “Keeping the Dream Alive” cruise on Saturday, Aug. 6. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Drivers and passengers wave at spectators at the Harbour Quay entrance during the Thunder in the Valley’s “Keeping the Dream Alive” cruise on Saturday, Aug. 6. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Tseshaht First Nation leads the “Keeping the Dream Alive” cruise into Harbour Quay on Saturday, Aug. 6. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Vehicles of all shapes and size made it out to the “Keeping the Dream Alive” cruise on Saturday, Aug. 6. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Spectators watch from the shade as cars cruise by on Saturday, Aug. 6. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Young passengers wave during the Thunder in the Valley’s “Keeping the Dream Alive” cruise on Saturday, Aug. 6. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Cars cruise down Argyle Street into Harbour Quay during the “Keeping the Dream Alive” cruise on Saturday, Aug. 6. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Dozens of cars and spectators turned out for the Thunder in the Valley “Keeping the Dream Alive” cruise in Port Alberni on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The event started with a show ‘n shine in the morning before cars departed from the Alberni Athletic Hall and cruised around the Alberni Valley, ending at the Boston Pizza parking lot.

The Alberni Valley Drag Racing Association hosted the event to fundraise while they work on finding a permanent facility to drag race.

READ MORE: Drag racers are keeping the dream alive that they will race again

Port Alberni