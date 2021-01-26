Celebrate Family Literacy Week in Port Alberni

An enchanted forest photo booth has been set up outside the Alberni Valley public library as part of Family Literacy Week activities (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

The Alberni Valley Children & Youth Network has organized a number of activities for Family Literacy Week, Jan. 25–30, 2021.

Enchanted backpacks full of ideas and activities are available for the first 150 families who stop by the public library at 4255 Wallace St., Jan. 27–30 from 10 a.m. to noon or 2–4 p.m., or Jan. 26 from 1–3 p.m. or 5–7 p.m.

There is an Enchanted Forest photo booth set up in front of Echo Centre for families to take some fun photos. KC & The Carpenter Construction Division built the nature-based scene. Also look for the Bingo Scavenger Hunt on Facebook.

A circle storytime will take place Thursday, Jan. 28 at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook @pacificrimchildren, and another virtual storytime is planned for Friday, Jan. 29 at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. A virtual cooking class is planned for Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 10:30 a.m., also via Zoom. For more on Family Literacy Week activities (and the Zoom links), find Pacific Rim Children & Families on Facebook at facebook.com/PacificRimChildren, or visit their website at www.pacificrimchildren.ca.

