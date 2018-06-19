Celebrate National Aboriginal Day in the Alberni Valley

National Aboriginal Day takes place on Thursday, June 21, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate in the Alberni Valley.

The Port Alberni Friendship Centre (3555 4th Avenue) will hold a celebration, opening at 11:30 a.m. The event will feature music and performances, door prizes and a traditional feast beginning at noon.

Tseshaht First Nation will host an “Aboriginal Day Fun in the Sun” at the administration building (5091 Tsuma-as Drive). Enjoy cedar bark weaving, fun family games, swimming, bounce-a-rama rentals for children and a salmon lunch.

Huu-ay-aht First Nations will also be hosting Aboriginal Day festivities on Pachena Beach. This is a free community event with traditional dance, song, drum, food and more. There will be a chance for attendees to view and purchase First Nations art and gifts from vendors and artisans. Games and activities will be offered.

Guests are welcome, but will have to provide their own transportation to Pachena Bay.