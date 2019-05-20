Owners Lee Blais, right, and Charles Thomas, centre, with employee Taylor Lacharity operate Jumping Slug Community Cyclery on the corner of 10th Avenue and Roger Street. Jumping Slug is located at the same place as Ozzie’s Cycle used to be. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Celebrate with Cycle Alberni for Bike to Work and School Week

Celebration stations kick off at Jumping Slug Community Cyclery

Bike to Work and School Week runs from Monday, May 27 to Saturday, June 1 this year.

John Mayba, representing Cycle Alberni, was in Port Alberni council chambers on May 13 to talk about the different celebration stations that will be happening across town during Bike to Work Week.

“We’ve got a whole slate of events coming up,” he explained.

Each day of the week will be marked by a “celebration station,” where riders can have a bite to eat, register for prizes and pick up free swag for their bikes.

The celebration kicks off on Monday, May 27 at one of Port Alberni’s newest businesses. Ozzie’s Cycle, located at the corner of Roger Street and 10th Avenue, was recently rebranded to the Jumping Slug Community Cyclery. The full service bicycle store sells a range of bicycles, offers repairs to keep the community riding and provides support for people who would like to start riding.

Between 7-9 a.m. on Monday, the Jumping Slug will be offering a pancake breakfast to kick off Bike to Work and School Week.

“If you come down with your bike, that’s an opportunity to have breakfast with us,” said Mayba.

On Tuesday, May 28, head to Steampunk Café in Uptown Port Alberni for coffee and goodies between 7-9 a.m. and then again between 4-6 p.m.

The celebration continues at Buy-Low Foods on Wednesday, May 29 from 7-9 a.m., then heads to the Best Western Plus Barclay Hotel on Thursday, May 30 from 4-6 p.m.

The final celebration station will be set up on Friday, May 31 in front of Alberni District Secondary School from 7-9 a.m.

The week-long bicycling event will conclude with a finale on Saturday, June 1. A bike parade starts at 11 a.m. at the Echo Centre and ends at Harbour Quay, where there will be a BBQ and live band.

“We really want everyone to come out and celebrate with us,” said Mayba.

Community Policing will also be holding a free bicycle registration from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Harbour Quay on June 1. Make sure to bring your ID and bike.

Mayba invited councillors to “Bike to Council” during the next meeting on Monday, May 27. He also encouraged the public to sign up for Bike to Work Week online at www.biketowork.ca. By registering online, you can sign up for a chance to win prizes and Cycle Alberni gets the credit for your ride.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
