Celebration Stations return in time for GoByBike Week in Port Alberni

Spring is here and it’s time to grab a bike and go for a ride. GoByBike Week is back in the Alberni Valley from May 30 to June 5.

“GoByBike Week celebrates the freedom and joy of riding to school, to work, to do your shopping, to coffee with friends, to do an errand or just to get out and enjoy the fresh air and get some exercise,” explains John Mayba, chair of Cycle Alberni.

“Riding a bike is also a way to save money on gas, decrease our carbon footprint and improve our health.

“We’ve all seen the climbing cost of groceries, so this year GoByBike in Port Alberni will give cyclists a chance to win one of five $100 gift cards for the grocery store of their choice,” he added.

This year GoByBike Week is bringing back the popular GoByBike Bingo with a chance to win various gift cards.

Watch for the Bingo Card in the May 25 print edition of the Alberni Valley News. To play, register online at www.gobybikebc.ca. Riders will be expected to log their kilometres each time they ride between May 30 and June 5.

Riders can also enter a contest to win a cycling trip for two to the Netherlands by registering at https://www.exodustravels.com/ca/gobybike-spring

“Local businesses have been very supportive of GoByBike Week , but I would like to highlight Riverbend General Store and Café, which will be opening their patio and installing a new bike rack just in time for GoByBike Week,” Mayba said.

Cyclists are encouraged to drop by the Riverbend General Store during a celebration station on Thursday, June 2 to see their new installations.

Celebration stations are back this year, after taking several years off due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Come to one of the following stations throughout GoByBike week for free refreshments and other giveaways:

Monday May 30, noon — 2 p.m. at Quality Foods, 2943 10th Ave.

Tuesday May 31, noon — 2 p.m. at Jumping Slug bike shop, 4282 10th Ave.

Wednesday June 1, from 10 a.m. – Noon, Steampunk Coffee Shop 3025 A 3rd Ave.

Thursday June 2, from 10 a.m. — Noon, River Bend Cafe, 6109 River Road

Friday June 3, from 3 — 5 p.m. Barclay Hotel, Stamp Ave and Roger St.



