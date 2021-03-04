Chalk art brightens public walkway on Pink Shirt Day

Students from AW Neill Elementary in Port Alberni write messages of hope

Students from AW Neill Elementary School in Port Alberni write anti-bullying messages and draw colourful chalk art around their school for national anti-bullying Pink Shirt Day, Feb. 24, 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY LISA ARBANAS)

Students from AW Neill School in Port Alberni added some colour to their community on Feb. 24, Pink Shirt Day.

The anti-bullying event has seen communities across the country rally to end bullying for more than a decade.

Students from Neill brought colourful chalk on their walk around Kitsuksis Dyke walkway and drew messages of hope and encouragement to inspire people who feel they are being bullied.

“You are important,” said one message. “Happy Kindness Day!” proclaimed another.

One student wrote “We care about you,” while another colour-coordinated a message saying “Keep up the exercise…great.”

The Pink Shirt Day initiative began in the Maritimes in 2007 after a student was bullied for wearing a pink shirt to school. The next day two of the student’s classmates arrived at school wearing pink shirts as a show of solidarity.



Students from AW Neill Elementary Asher Martell and Annilee Henri (front row), Avery Arbanas and Audrey Ralph (middle row) and Kaysey and Callie Coleman (back row) were part of a contingent of students who wrote colourful chalk messages of hope and encouragement along Kitsuksis Dyke walkway and around their school for Pink Shirt Day, Feb. 24, 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY LISA ARBANAS)