Chemainus maintains its appetite for big donations at Tour de Rock breakfast

Community groups respond to the cause and 49th Parallel’s contribution surpasses $50,000

Chemainus contributed in a big way to the Cops For Cancer Tour de Rock campaign during a Tuesday morning breakfast at the Chemainus Legion.

The community has always opened its heart to the fundraising effort for childhood cancer and that was clearly evident by the size and number of donations turned over to Tour riders as they continued on their trek toward the finish line in Victoria Friday.

The centrepiece was a massive $52,060.62 cheque from 49th Parallel Grocery from its garage sale proceeds throughout the year and other fundraising efforts at the General Store.

Ron Neubauer, area manager for 49th Parallel, thanked everyone for supporting the garage sale so faithfully and praised his employees and volunteers for putting in “a lot of effort and their own time to make this happen.”

Chemainus Legion president Len Lavender presented the $1,400 proceeds of the breakfast plus $450 from another event for a total of $1,850 to the Tour.

“We really rely on people like you supporting events like this and the Legion putting on breakfasts which means more money for children which is what we’re all about,” said Tour rider Yvonne Raymond.

Lavender praised Janet Mitchell for her continued involvement and assembling the team to put on the breakfast.

“She does such a great job of putting this together every year,” he said.

The food for the breakfast was donated by 49th Parallel.

The Williams kids – Seth, Ethan, Audrey and Carson – went above and beyond the call of duty by donating $1,864.58 from cookie sales to the cause. They made the presentation again when the Tour stopped later at Chemainus Elementary School.

Bill Hutchinson made a $1,000 donation on behalf of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Chemainus-Crofton No. 4400; a cheque for $1,271 was presented by Liz Haydon, Joan Allester and Cathy Eastman on behalf of the residents and staff at the Steeples Assisted Living facility in Chemainus; and Sue Menzies turned over $200 from the Kiwanis Club of Duncan to Tour rider Andy Quinn to round out the hefty donation list.

The riders warmed up for another day of riding after breakfast, then headed to Chemainus Elementary for a brief stop and on the road toward Duncan and Lake Cowichan.

Seeing how communities respond continues to have a profound impact on everyone who takes part.

“I don’t even know how to begin to describe this experience,” said rider Rob House.

