Cherry Creek celebrates new park opening

The community of Cherry Creek joined together on Saturday, May 11 to celebrate the grand opening of a new park and playground.

Children enjoyed the new playground equipment, face painting, a petting farm, pony rides and Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department demonstrations during the Saturday event.

The playground was the result of a Co-op Community Spaces grant totalling $63,000, as well as a number of other grants and donations. It took approximately one year for the new park to be completed.

“It’s been a little while,” said Cherry Creek Hall president Deana Horton. “Now we just need to finish up the landscaping.”

The park was moved from its former location behind the fire hall to a new space across the street—formerly the tennis courts. The old property was sold to the Cherry Creek Waterworks District in order to build a new fire hall.

The swing set and monkey bars from the old Cherry Creek playground were moved to the new location and re-painted, but new structures have been added, as well—including a climbing wall, play house and slide.

“We mixed the old stuff with the new stuff,” said Horton.

According to Horton, the club is still fundraising for a number of park items, including a gazebo and picnic tables.



The Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department offered kids a chance to wield the fire hose during Saturday’s community event. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

The Port Alberni Clover Patch 4-H Club brought animals to visit the new Cherry Creek Community Park for a petting farm. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Youngsters ran through the sprinkler set up by the Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department. ELENA RARDON PHOTO