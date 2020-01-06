Quinn Fowler, age seven, Olivia Osen, age eight, and Abby Lamb, age seven, make noise with their noise makers at the Multiplex on New Year’s Eve. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Children in Port Alberni ring in the New Year

First Night celebrations were a hit

SONJA DRINKWATER

ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS

Hundreds of children in Port Alberni had a great New Year’s Eve, thanks to the First Night activities sponsored by the Port Alberni Toy Run.

All three venues—the Alberni Valley Multiplex, Echo Pool and Glenwood Centre—saw an increase in attendance this year.

A slight glitch in the balloon drop at Glenwood made emcee David Wiwchar say, “Looks like we are going to have to buy a new net for the balloons.”

The whole net full fell to one side instead of dropping its load on the anxious waiting hands below. But the partygoers soon headed to the balloons, followed by the thunderous sound of many balloons popping to ring in 2020.

Mackenzie Newton, age eight, Mya McDowall, age nine, and Marcus Nexton, age 10, take a rest from swimming on New Year’s Eve. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Judy Campbell and Bree-Lynn John, age one, hang out in the children’s pool. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Krystyna Cook and her daughter Lennox, age six, hang out at the pool on New Year’s Eve. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Ashley Nelson, 10, has a little help with her balance while skating at the Glenwood Centre. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The balloon drop at the Glenwood Centre on New Year’s Eve had a bit of technical difficulty. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

