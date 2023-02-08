Chinese Canadian Society celebrates with generosity

BY SONJA DRINKWATER

Special to the AV News

Port Alberni’s Chinese Canadian Society members celebrated the Year of the Rabbit with a lion dance and some important presentations.

Society members presented cheques of $1,500 each to several Alberni Valley charities: Ty Watson House; the Alberni Athletic Hall in memory of the late Bill Surry; Alberni District Fall Fair Association to go toward their new barn (replacing one that was destroyed in a fire last year); and to the West Coast General Hospital Foundation.

Funds were raised at the society’s food booth at the Fall Fair in September 2022. The Chinese Canadian Society also recognized Quality Foods and Circle Dairy for their generosity as suppliers toward the food booth.

The donations were made as part of the Chinese Canadian Society’s Chinese New Year celebrations held Jan. 29 at the Alberni Athletic Hall.

There was also a special presentation to Janice Konkin, who has volunteered for many years in the kitchen of the Fall Fair Chinese food booth. Although everyone is a volunteer, society members wanted to give her special recognition for her selfless volunteering.

(Editor’s note: An article in the Feb. 1 Alberni Valley News incorrectly referred to a dragon dance as part of the Chinese New Year celebration. The dance was a lion dance because there were two people involved, and a dragon would have had more people).

