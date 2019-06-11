Barb Stevenson, left, Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions and John Douglas prepare to raise a flag for World Elder Abuse Day at city hall. World Elder Abuse Day is June 15. SUBMITTED PHOTO
City of Port Alberni recognizes World Elder Abuse Day
Every year on June 15, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is commemorated in Canada
Every year on June 15, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) is commemorated in Canada and around the world. The purpose of WEAAD is to provide an opportunity to promote a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older persons by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic and demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect.
The Alberni Valley Seniors Services Sector Cooperative (AVSSSC) has partnered with the BC Association Community Response Networks whose mandate is to work with community, agencies, and government to develop a coordinated response to cases of abuse and neglect of vulnerable adults. The local Community Response Network (CRN) is moving to build awareness of abuse and neglect and help community workers recognize the signs of abuse and identify those who can take action.