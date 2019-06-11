City of Port Alberni recognizes World Elder Abuse Day

Every year on June 15, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) is commemorated in Canada and around the world. The purpose of WEAAD is to provide an opportunity to promote a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older persons by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic and demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect.

Elder abuse often goes underreported. The Ministry of Health reports as many as 10 percent of BC seniors will experience some form of abuse in their later years. One in 12 seniors will experience financial abuse caused by close family members or trusted friends.

The Alberni Valley Seniors Services Sector Cooperative (AVSSSC) has partnered with the BC Association Community Response Networks whose mandate is to work with community, agencies, and government to develop a coordinated response to cases of abuse and neglect of vulnerable adults. The local Community Response Network (CRN) is moving to build awareness of abuse and neglect and help community workers recognize the signs of abuse and identify those who can take action.

“The Alberni Valley Community Response Network plans to highlight the need for prevention activities that allow seniors in our community to live in safety and dignity,” says Wes Hewitt, president of the AVSSSC.