Cleaning up Port Alberni’s shoreline is a lifestyle choice for young family

Kesya Le Coz and her children participate in a recent ocean cleanup with Ocean Friendly Cleanup Alberni. The Le Coz family has included cleanup as part of their lifestyle. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

When Kesya Le Coz and her four children learned about Ocean Friendly Alberni cleanup events, they signed up right away.

As avid campers and hikers the Le Coz/Raymond family have learned how to make cleanup fun. Instead of “packing out what they pack in” they prefer to pack out “more than they packed in,” because it’s fun to do this together and it’s fun to make a difference, says Le Coz.

At home, Le Coz teaches her kids about the effects of plastics and pollution. Now, the kids prefer shopping at thrift stores and recycling everything. They have fun organizing “potluck” exchanges of clothes, toys, jewelry, and they go to the library to access puzzles and board games.

“This way we can all enjoy something new without all the wrap,” she says. Le Coz admits that they are far from perfect and have many things to work on. She says the kids get sad when walking somewhere they’ve already cleaned and see more garbage left lying around.

“Maybe some people don’t know how to use garbage cans,” surmised one of her little ones.

What made the family happy was the appreciation and kindness they received while on their cleanup adventure. A gentleman was so grateful for their efforts he treated the family to ice cream.

There is another ocean cleanup this Saturday, Aug. 7, 1 p.m. at Harbour Quay Marina. People are invited to bring items picked up along the shoreline to the check-in at the marina for sorting, recording and disposal.

To register for the August 7 Ocean Friendly Cleanup Event or to find out more, please see: Transition Town, Alberni website: https://www.avtransitiontown.org/oceanfriendlypa/ Ocean Friendly Port Alberni Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/914558439277156 Or email: oceanfriendlypa@gmail.com.

Ocean Friendly Cleanup Port Alberni is a cooperative effort between Transition Town Alberni, Alberni Aquarium, and Surfrider Canada.

