Coldest Night of the Year aims to bring people in from the cold in Port Alberni

The Port Alberni Rotary Club walked for the Coldest Night of the Year in 2021. The group is signed up to walk again in 2022. (TERESA BIRD / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Port Alberni may have had some cold weather already this winter, but the Coldest Night of the Year is still coming up.

The annual family-friendly walk, which raises funds for the hurting, hungry and homeless in the community, was originally scheduled to take place on Feb. 26, 2022, but rising COVID-19 cases and uncertainty about future restrictions led organizers to make a few changes.

“We’ve made the decision to go completely virtual,” explained Ellen Frood, executive director for Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society (ACAWS). “We’ve been really looking forward to having a big group of people get together, but for community safety we feel it’s more appropriate to be virtual this year.”

ACAWS has hosted Coldest Night of the Year in Port Alberni since 2017. This will be the second year that the event goes virtual.

A virtual walk means that participants can still sign up for a team, create their own team or donate to another walker online at www.cnoy.org. But walkers can take part any time throughout the month of February, either by walking individually or in team bubbles on any route they choose.

“You can do all the same great stuff you’ve done in past,” said Frood. “People can still get out and have lots of fun, either on the 26th or any day. It’s a great way to get out and take a walk with friends or family.”

The Coulson Group of Companies has once again signed on as the lead sponsor of the Port Alberni event, and the goal this year is to raise $30,000. The funding will go towards Port Alberni’s Transition House, which is run by ACAWS, or towards the ACAWS drop-in centre on Third Avenue.

The goal of the event, said Frood, is to bring people in from the cold.

“Our drop-in centre provides scarves, hats, coats and sometimes coffee and food,” said Frood. “We want to bring a little bit of warmth into people’s worlds.”

The Transition House, meanwhile, provides safe shelter to women and children in Port Alberni who are experiencing domestic abuse and are seeking support services. Frood says that lately the Transition House has been full.

“We find that people are staying there longer because there’s no affordable housing for them here in town,” she said.

There are a few teams signed up so far for the Coldest Night of the Year in Port Alberni, but more walkers are always wanted. Those who are not able to walk can still take part in the event by donating to a team online at www.cnoy.org/portalberni.

“We just need the enthusiasm of the community,” said Frood. “In the past, Port Alberni has risen to the challenge.”



