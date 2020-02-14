Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Scott Fraser leaves the Alberni Athletic Hall on Saturday to start his walk as part of the Coldest Night of the Year in 2019. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser in Port Alberni dedicated to Gillian Trumper

Alberni Community and Women’s Service Society hopes to raise $30,000

This year’s Coldest Night of the Year event in Port Alberni will be dedicated to the memory of a well-known community leader.

Alberni Community and Women’s Service Society (ACAWS) will be partnering with the Port Alberni Port Authority to dedicate the 2020 Coldest Night of the Year to Gillian Trumper. Trumper, a former mayor and MLA, passed away in 2019 after complications from renal failure. Trumper was also on the board of directors with ACAWS.

“She was very instrumental in a time of change for us,” explained ACAWS executive director Ellen Frood, adding that Trumper was able to initiate discussions about the second-stage housing that will soon be built in Port Alberni for women and children fleeing violence.

READ MORE: Supportive housing for women, children to be constructed in Port Alberni

“But it’s not just because of ACAWS,” Frood added. “There are many, many reasons why we’re honouring her. She made a huge difference in the lives of people in the Alberni Valley. We thought it would be nice to dedicate the event to her this year.”

Coldest Night of the Year is a family-friendly walk that raises money for charities serving the hungry, homeless and hurting. This year, ACAWS hopes to raise $30,000, all of which will stay locally in Port Alberni. Last year’s event fell just short of its goal of $25,000, but Frood is optimistic about this year.

“I’m pretty sure we’re going to make our goal,” she said. “We’d actually like to exceed our goal.”

READ MORE: ‘Coldest Night’ event raises more than $22,000 in Port Alberni

The Coldest Night of the Year will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22, starting at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 at Victoria Quay.

“It’s not intended to be a run,” said Frood. “You can come out with your family and friends and have a little fun.”

The route will be different from previous years, starting and finishing at the Royal Canadian Legion on Victoria Quay. Walkers will travel down Victoria Quay to the Stamp Avenue and Roger Street intersection, then walk back to Johnston Road, up to the Tim Hortons and Buy-Low Foods intersection, where they will cross the street and return to the Legion. A lengthier 10-kilometre route is also available. All routes will be marked with signage, be staffed by volunteers and include rest stops with snacks.

At the end of the night, walkers can return to the Legion for some complimentary chili served by the “Red Hot Chili Preppers.”

“It’s just a nice event to get out and go for a walk,” said Frood.

Registration opens at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Opening ceremonies start at 3 p.m. and the walk begins at 3:15 p.m. Registration closes and meal service begins at 4 p.m.

There will be special prizes for fundraisers, including a prize for the “Best Dressed” team of the night.

Frood emphasized that people can still participate even if they aren’t able to attend in person.

“You can still support somebody that is participating,” she explained.

Donate to a team or a walker by visiting cnoy.org and searching for Port Alberni. Or you can call Carol at ACAWS (250-724-7111 ext. 221) to find out how to get involved.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fundraisingPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Meet one of B.C.’s instructors in CPR and first aid for dogs

Just Posted

Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser in Port Alberni dedicated to Gillian Trumper

Alberni Community and Women’s Service Society hopes to raise $30,000

Canadian Armed Forces spent $123,000 on Manitoba manhunt for Alberni fugitives

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, confessed to killing three people, RCMP said

Affordable housing project pitched for Port Alberni

Property needs rezoning first, city planner says

Alberni Valley author organizes writers’ expo

A dearth of venues to sell self-published books led author to create her own

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Gertrude Street in Port Alberni

Intoxication was an issue, according to Port Alberni RCMP

VIDEO: Dentists worried about shortage of masks amid coronavirus outbreak

Feds: ‘There are a lot of people wearing masks who don’t need to wear masks’

QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Valentine’s Day rooted in Pagan, Roman and Christian traditions

While its namesake is a Christian saint, the day of love has a complex history

Fear, boredom and adventure on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

Still another week or more of quarantine on Diamond Princess due to coronavirus outbreak

Valentine’s is the biggest day of the year to sell flowers in B.C.

Men should pre-order ahead of time Valentine’s Day, but they don’t

One day to go: Last-second Valentine’s Day ideas

Some quick, romantic options for the last-minute planner

Man posts 2019 letter resigning from military after latest RCMP enforcement of pipeline order

Daryn Forsyth said he could no longer serve a Crown whose actions he disagreed with

CN shuts down eastern rail network, Via service due to anti-pipeline blockades

The company says that means stopping all transcontinental trains across its Canadian network

Woman brandishing hammer allegedly robs B.C. Dairy Queen

The woman allegedly left the restaurant with an unknown amount of cash

Most Read