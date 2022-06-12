École Alberni Elementary celebrates Pride Week with parade

Event was one of several held in Port Alberni for Pride Week this month

Grace Martin, left, Sophie VanBergen and Sejal Golemba hold flags in preparation for a Pride Week parade at École Alberni Elementary on Monday, May 30, 2022. Sixteen classes of students paraded around the front field for two laps, with Port Alberni-based drag queen Miss Frida as Grand Marshal. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Students from École Alberni Elementary kicked off Pride Week with a school-wide Pride Parade on Monday, May 30.

“We had 16 classes participate,” said teacher Jessica Hall. Students walked two laps around the front field, holding 20 Pride flags and a host of other handmade flags. They played music as well.

“Students were very excited to carry flags that they felt represented them.”

Parade marshall was Miss Frida, a Port Alberni-based drag queen. Following the parade, a dance station was held.

The school parade was one of several Pride events that took place in the Alberni Valley between May 30 and June 3. The City of Port Alberni raised a Pride flag in front of city hall for the week as well.

READ: Port Alberni celebrates Pride with week of activities



susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni ValleyPort AlberniPride Week