Grace Martin, left, Sophie VanBergen and Sejal Golemba hold flags in preparation for a Pride Week parade at École Alberni Elementary on Monday, May 30, 2022. Sixteen classes of students paraded around the front field for two laps, with Port Alberni-based drag queen Miss Frida as Grand Marshal. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Grace Martin, left, Sophie VanBergen and Sejal Golemba hold flags in preparation for a Pride Week parade at École Alberni Elementary on Monday, May 30, 2022. Sixteen classes of students paraded around the front field for two laps, with Port Alberni-based drag queen Miss Frida as Grand Marshal. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

École Alberni Elementary celebrates Pride Week with parade

Event was one of several held in Port Alberni for Pride Week this month

Students from École Alberni Elementary kicked off Pride Week with a school-wide Pride Parade on Monday, May 30.

“We had 16 classes participate,” said teacher Jessica Hall. Students walked two laps around the front field, holding 20 Pride flags and a host of other handmade flags. They played music as well.

“Students were very excited to carry flags that they felt represented them.”

Parade marshall was Miss Frida, a Port Alberni-based drag queen. Following the parade, a dance station was held.

The school parade was one of several Pride events that took place in the Alberni Valley between May 30 and June 3. The City of Port Alberni raised a Pride flag in front of city hall for the week as well.

READ: Port Alberni celebrates Pride with week of activities


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni ValleyPort AlberniPride Week

 

Talan Sabbas of École Alberni Elementary holds Pride Week flags in preparation for the school’s Pride Week parade on Monday, May 30, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Talan Sabbas of École Alberni Elementary holds Pride Week flags in preparation for the school’s Pride Week parade on Monday, May 30, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Previous story
QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer sports?

Just Posted

Grace Martin, left, Sophie VanBergen and Sejal Golemba hold flags in preparation for a Pride Week parade at École Alberni Elementary on Monday, May 30, 2022. Sixteen classes of students paraded around the front field for two laps, with Port Alberni-based drag queen Miss Frida as Grand Marshal. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
École Alberni Elementary celebrates Pride Week with parade

Port Alberni Bombers goaltender Callum Tung makes a blocker save during a game against the Campbell River Storm at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Jan. 26, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Bombers goaltender Callum Tung moves up to Alberni Valley Bulldogs

The shuttered Port Alberni Youth Centre on Cedarwood Street was the scene of another small fire late on June 9, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Abandoned cooking fire threatens old school in Port Alberni

Nucii Building C, which is located on the Redford Street and Fifth Avenue corner, received an award of merit at the VIREB Commercial Building Awards. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
PROGRESS 2022: Uchucklesaht breathes new life into Redford site in Port Alberni