École Alberni Elementary celebrates Pride Week with parade

Students from École Alberni Elementary kicked off Pride Week with a school-wide Pride Parade on Monday, May 30.
“We had 16 classes participate,” said teacher Jessica Hall. Students walked two laps around the front field, holding 20 Pride flags and a host of other handmade flags. They played music as well.
“Students were very excited to carry flags that they felt represented them.”
Parade marshall was Miss Frida, a Port Alberni-based drag queen. Following the parade, a dance station was held.
The school parade was one of several Pride events that took place in the Alberni Valley between May 30 and June 3. The City of Port Alberni raised a Pride flag in front of city hall for the week as well.
susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Alberni ValleyPort AlberniPride Week