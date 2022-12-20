Comox Valley Citizens on Patrol keep an eye on streets

COPS patrol from Fanny Bay to Oyster River documenting vehicles and watching for suspicious activity. Photo supplied

For over 25 years, the Comox Valley Citizens on Patrol Society (COPS) has been watching our streets and neighbourhoods, and acting as extra eyes and ears for the RCMP, to help deter crime in the community.

The COPS do a variety of different things to keep crime down. COPS patrol from Fanny Bay to Oyster River documenting vehicles and watching for suspicious activity. You may see the COPS van along roadsides monitoring speed, documenting distracted drivers, and observing activities in parks or accident-prone sites.

The society has been asked to monitor several streets with suspected speeding, including school zones. A new set of volunteers from the Black Creek area are focusing on those residential areas.

If you would like to contribute to the safety of our community, the society is always looking for more volunteers.

The next AGM is Jan. 22 at 3 p.m.

If interested in becoming a member or would like to attend the AGM, contact COPS at cvcops@telus.net or (250) 897-1443.

Applications are also available at the local RCMP detachment.

CommunityComox Valley