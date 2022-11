Abigail Von Brendel picked out her favourite hat from this booth. The hats will be available at the Kinsmen Centre on Dec. 2. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Emma Harris, 10, demonstrates the homemade slime that she had for sale. If you missed it, she will be at the Athletic Hall next weekend. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS) Kerry Herbert had Christmas 3D glasses that were a real hit with craft fair goers. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Karlene McMahon peeks through a wreath designed by Leave Her Wild Container Design, located off of River Road. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS) Judy Plater is a lady of many talents, which not only includes chainsaw carving but also knitting. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Craft fair season has officially kicked off in the Alberni Valley.

There was a very wide and eclectic number of gifts to choose from in the Glenwood Centre this past weekend for the Holiday Winter Market. There were many local crafters and also some from Parksville, bringing some unique items like 3D glasses and fascinator hats, to name a few.

There are more craft fairs coming up, so if you missed this one, the Christmas in the Valley craft fair will be at the Athletic Hall this weekend.

Port Alberni