John Mayba of Cycle Alberni wears one of the new Go By Bike t-shirts that are available during Go By Bike week from May 31 to June 6. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

John Mayba of Cycle Alberni wears one of the new Go By Bike t-shirts that are available during Go By Bike week from May 31 to June 6. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Cycle Alberni encourages cyclists to get and out ride for Go By Bike week

Go By Bike Week is scheduled for May 31 to June 6

Cycle Alberni is once again encouraging people to get out on their bikes for Go By Bike Week from May 31 to June 6.

Because of COVID-19, Cycle Alberni still can’t hold any public gatherings or celebration stations. Instead, organizers have adopted something new: a bingo card.

The Go By Bike bingo cards are full of suggestions for Go By Bike week, like “bike to a friend’s” or “bike in the rain.” Participants have to complete one line in any direction in order to be eligible for some Go By Bike swag.

“We tried to design the cards in such a way that it is not difficult to get a straight line,” said John Mayba of Cycle Alberni. “All you have to do is get out and get on your bike.”

The bingo cards can be found in the Alberni Valley News May 19 and May 26 editions, or on the Alberni Valley Transition Town website.

Mayba is also encouraging riders to register on the Go By Bike BC website. People who are registered there have a chance to earn more prizes—including the provincial grand prize of a cycling adventure for two along the Dalmatian Coast in Croatia.

Registering online also helps Cycle Alberni gather some statistics about how many people are riding, said Mayba. Cycle Alberni volunteers will be hosting a bike count over two days during Go By Bike week to collect data about how many people in Port Alberni are cycling. In 2020, the bike count recorded more than 300 bikes across eight different locations in Port Alberni.

This year, Mayba hopes that an innovative new e-bike program will get more people out cycling. The Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce launched the Bike SEAT program at McLean Mill National Historic Site earlier this year. The program is designed to get seniors mobile through the use of e-bikes (register via e-mail at info@mcleanmill.ca).

Mayba said he has used an e-bike for almost six years.

“We’re encouraging people to try [e-bikes] as a way for them to keep cycling as they get older,” said Mayba. “It opens up a whole new world for people who want to keep cycling.”

For those who are new to biking, Cycle Alberni has also put together several bike safety courses for young riders this summer through the City of Port Alberni’s Parks and Recreation department. There are also two Urban Cycling courses for adults being offered on June 6 and Aug. 15. The city is also offering trail riding courses for kids with a different instructor. For more information, visit www.playinpa.ca or check out the Summer 2021 Leisure Guide at Echo Centre.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CyclingPort Alberni

Previous story
VALLEY SENIORS: Port Alberni’s Dewayne Parfitt has volunteer spirit

Just Posted

John Mayba of Cycle Alberni wears one of the new Go By Bike t-shirts that are available during Go By Bike week from May 31 to June 6. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Cycle Alberni encourages cyclists to get and out ride for Go By Bike week

Go By Bike Week is scheduled for May 31 to June 6

Port Alberni’s BCHL ownership team is bringing a Junior B hockey team to the city for 2021-22. (SCREENSHOT)
Port Alberni joins Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League with new team

Port Alberni Bombers cleared for takeoff in 2021

A pair of Beavers from the First Port Alberni Beavers, Cubs and Scouts enjoyed the Canada Day parade on July 1, 2018. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Canada Day parade in Port Alberni cancelled for 2021

Parade committee ‘uncertain’ if large events will be permitted by July 1

Paige Beardsworth with Tucker, the inspiration for her book “Talented Tucker’s Tricks.” (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Talented Port Alberni pooch inspires children’s book

The book is geared mainly to children aged 3-7

River Bend Bridge has gone through different iterations since it was first built circa 1910. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: How much does a name matter?

The debate about the Orange Bridge in Port Alberni isn’t new…

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. aims for 2nd vaccine shot for all this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The rollout of second doses will be similar to the first dose, with those at the greatest risk at the top of the list

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in this photo from the Kamloops Heritage Commission.
Remains of 215 children found at former B.C. residential school an ‘unthinkable loss’

Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation is reaching out to communities who had children attend

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on web cam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Liberal MP ‘stepping aside’ after urinating on camera during virtual House session

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on webcam

A digital form of this painting, Imminent, by Victoria Artist Mark Heine, will be going to the moon later this year. (Photo courtesy of Mark Heine)
B.C. artist’s paintings bound for galactic gallery on the moon

Two of Mark Heine’s paintings will make the lunar leap aboard the Peregrine Lander in December

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. shortens second COVID-19 vaccine wait from 16 weeks to eight

Pfizer second dose after Moderna safe, effective, Dr. Henry says

The Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., is seen on Friday, March 20, 2020. The White House says no decision has been made about when and how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

Press secretary Jen Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. Butler is one of three Chilliwack pastors facing 25 violation tickets between them for holding services in violation of public health orders, tickets they are fighting in court. (YouTube)
Three Fraser Valley pastors fighting a total of 25 tickets for violating public health orders

Fines of $2,300 each were issued for holding church services in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Local veterinary clinics are feeling the pressure brought on by a pandemic-related pet boom, causing a backlog of clients and staff to feel burnt-out. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman File)
B.C. veterinarians facing intense pressure from pandemic pet boom

One Cranbrook clinic gets an average of 500 calls per day

Most Read