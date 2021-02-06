Cycle Alberni says get on your bikes and ride

A one-day Go By Bike event will take place Feb. 12, with prizes instead of celebration stations

Cycle Alberni is challenging residents to take part in a one-day winter bike challenge this February.

On Feb. 12, GoByBike BC is sponsoring a one-day winter bike challenge. Throughout the day, cyclists can get out and ride, rain or shine—whether it’s to work, to school, to the store or just to get out and enjoy Port Alberni out-of-doors.

With the suspension of so many indoor activities, Port Alberni GoByBike coordinator John Mayba says cycling has become extremely popular, helping people get exercise outdoors and enabling them to stay physically and mentally healthy.

“I think there really has been a huge increase,” he said. “As far as I know, it’s across the country. People are wanting to be active and get out of the house.”

Sales at local bike shop The Jumping Slug Community Cyclery have been going “through the roof,” he added.

The challenge for Cycle Alberni, said Mayba, is to encourage these new riders to register online.

“The big thing is, we’re encouraging people to log on to the GoByBike website,” said Mayba. “That way we can get an idea of how many people are cycling.”

By registering at www.gobybikebc.ca, cyclists become eligible to win some prizes during the Feb. 12 challenge.

This isn’t the first Go By Bike event that Cycle Alberni has held since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Back in September, Cycle Alberni hosted a week-long Go By Bike event. Instead of offering “celebration stations” as in past years, Cycle Alberni held an online challenge for cyclists and ended up giving away more than 30 prizes to participants.

“We’re hoping that when COVID is under control, we can start doing all the things we have in the past, like bike jamborees and barbecues,” said Mayba.



