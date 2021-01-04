Dozens of Christmas trees collected for chipping

A torrential downpour on Saturday, Jan. 2 didn’t deter volunteers from KidSport and the Port Alberni Fire Department from collecting used Christmas trees by donation, behind Echo Centre.

Volunteers were on hand to help take trees off residents’ hands when they brought them to the collection point. The City of Port Alberni will chip the trees and use the resulting mulch for its parks and recreation areas.

The second day of tree collection, Jan. 3, 2021, was much nicer, with a break in the weather bringing a brighter sky and little to no rain.

Donations collected will go toward helping Alberni Valley youth participate in individual and team sports, said KidSport volunteer Dean Williams.

firefightersMunicipal GovernmentPort Alberni