Drive-by Port Alberni Toy Run records 300 riders

More than 300 motorcyclists stopped by Port Alberni last weekend for a “drive-by” Toy Run.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Port Alberni Toy Run was not able to host its usual parade of bikes on Saturday, Sept. 19. Instead, volunteers set up donation stations at the Glenwood Centre and riders stopped by to drop off cash donations and toys throughout the day. Santa Claus himself even made an appearance on Saturday afternoon.

Despite the scaled-back event, the Port Alberni Toy Run still recorded 313 riders, according to the group’s Facebook page. Some of the riders came from as far away as the Lower Mainland.

The Langley Chapter of Harley Owners Group (HOG) brought a few riders, who donated $2,000 to the Port Alberni Toy Run.

“We usually have about 40 members come out every year,” explained Greg Huot, director of the Langley Chapter of HOG. “Unfortunately, with the changes, some of them weren’t able to make it. But we did a collection and the chapter matched all donations.”

Funds and toys from the event will be going towards local charities and family events.



The Langley Chapter of HOG (Harley Owners Group) hands a cheque for $2,000 to Port Alberni Toy Run chair David Wiwchar. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)