Duration of Tour de Rock stop in Chemainus much shorter than usual

Four alumni riders don’t get to come for breakfast in COVID year

Canadian Cancer Society’s Tiffany McFadyen in Chemainus Monday morning with the Tour de Rock. Legion 191 president Len Lavender is among those on hand for the event. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Alumni riders taking up the Cops For Cancer’s Tour de Rock campaign went in and out of Chemainus much quicker than usual while wheeling around the challenging parameters of COVID-19.

There wasn’t even time or the opportunity for breakfast that’s become a tradition of the Chemainus tour stop.

“We hope to have you back for breakfast next year,” said Chemainus Legion 191 president as the four riders on the Chemainus-Ladysmith-Lake Cowichan leg of the Island-wide journey headed out from Chemainus Monday morning.

There’s no RCMP sirens or accompanying cars and fanfare this year and a limited support crew. But the tour is still going, which is quite a feat in itself, with so many other charities unable to conduct the accustomed agendas.

Chemainus resident Steve Smith of the Saanich Police reserves, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP’s Pam Bolton, Stephanie McFarlane of Saanich Police and Deputy Solicitor General for B.C. Mark Sieben provided the tour representation on a spectacular sunny day, rekindling their past experiences on the tour, but for a much shorter duration.

“We have 50 riders who are riding this year,” said Tiffany McFadyen of the Canadian Cancer Society, who’s on her second year with the tour in a scaled-down version from her debut.

“They’re really excited to see you this morning. Some of our riders haven’t trained in a long time. We are not riding at the same pace we’re used to.”

Despite the lack of training which is normally done extensively by tour riders in the time leading up to the event, the four made their way to Ladysmith rather quickly along the backroads through Saltair, showing a high level of conditioning, and arriving ahead of schedule.

McFadyen said in Chemainus this year’s tour had still raised $350,000 to that point, a far cry from the normal amount when operating on all cylinders pre-COVID but a remarkable total nonetheless.

“The fiscal impact of it is mind-blowing,” she added of the pandemic.

“People are excited to see us come through. We’re the only charity doing something. It’s really cool.”

The Chemainus Health Care Auxiliary, represented by president Diana Lenihan and Nancy Southern, boosted the bottom line with a cheque for $10,000.

“We thank you all so much for your efforts,” said Lenihan.

The Chemainus Legion 191 membership made its annual contribution with a cheque for $1,050.

The four Tour de Rock riders on the Chemainus-Ladysmith-Lake Cowichan leg pull into the Chemainus Legion Monday morning. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The four riders on the Tour de Rock leg stopping at the Chemainus Legion, from left, include: Mark Sieben (Deputy Solicitor General for B.C.), Pam Bolton (North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP); Stephanie McFarlane (Saanich Police); and Steve Smith (Saanich Police, Chemainus resident). (Photo by Don Bodger)

Diana Lenihan, left, and Nancy Southern have a $10,000 cheque ready to turn over to the Tour de Rock campaign on Monday morning at the Chemainus Legion. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Tour de Rock riders displaying a $1,050 cheque from the Chemainus Legion, from left, include: Pam Bolton, Stephanie McFarlane, Mark Sieben and Steve Smith. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Chemainus Legion 191 members are pleased to present a cheque for $1,050 to the Tour de Rock. (Photo by Don Bodger)