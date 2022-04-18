Easter egg hunt returns to the Alberni Valley

On the count of three, kids were off and hunting at the First Baptist Church Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) On the count of three, kids were off and hunting at the First Baptist Church Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Charlie Caswell, 15 months old, had fun collecting Easter eggs. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) John Starodub with his daughter Veda, age two and a half, blow bubbles together and create family memories. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Everleigh Muryn, age three and a half, clutches her prized eggs after the hunt. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Blake Gallic, age six, was very pleased with the end result of his face painting by Paula Orser of Ethereal Face Painting. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Charlie Caswell, 15 months old, had fun collecting Easter eggs. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

BY SONJA DRINKWATER

Special to the AV News

One of the most popular places to be on Saturday, April 16 was the Easter egg hunt at the First Baptist Church on Cherry Creek Road, held with the assistance of the Community Life Church. It was the first time in two years that the event has been able to take place.

More than 200 families registered for the event, which included 400 children searching for more than 6,000 eggs. The goal of the event was to find a golden ticket, which would enter your name into a draw for a free tablet. In the end, the coveted prize was won by Christine Nesbitt’s family.

The event also provided free hotdogs, refreshments, bubble blowing, Ethereal Face Painting by Paula Orser and sidewalk chalk drawing.

The First Baptist Church holds their Sunday service at 11 a.m. and everyone is welcome. Community Life holds their service at the same location at 9:15 a.m. every Sunday.

Alberni ValleyPort Alberni