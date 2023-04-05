On the count of three, kids were off and hunting at the First Baptist Church Easter egg hunt in 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Easter events planned for Port Alberni

See what’s happening in the Alberni Valley for Easter weekend

With the holiday quickly approaching, a number of Easter-themed family events have been planned for Easter weekend in the Alberni Valley.

The Easter Bunny will be visiting Steampunk Café and Coffee House on Good Friday, April 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Photos are by donation; bring your own camera. Donations will be going to the Salvation Army’s “send a child to camp” program. Children will be entered into a draw to win a special Easter basket.

Northgate Church will be holding an Easter Extravaganza at the Hansen Hall (3940 Johnston Road) on Friday, April 7. This will include fun games, inflatables and music from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. There may even be a visit from the Easter bunny himself.

The First Baptist Church in Port Alberni (6211 Cherry Creek Road) is bringing back its popular annual Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 from noon to 2 p.m. This is a free family event for kids 12 and under, with hot dogs, bouncy houses, carnival games, face painting and thousands of candy-filled eggs. There will also be a chance to find a “golden ticket” and win a free tablet.

The City of Port Alberni will be hosting an Easter Egg-stravaganza on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at Gyro Rec Park. Kids aged 10 and under can come for activities including an egg hunt, crafts, treats, games and more. Goody bags will be available while quantities last.

There are also a pair of Easter events happening out in Beaver Creek. The Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department (located at 6038 Beaver Creek Road) will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The hunt begins at noon. Families are invited to bring their baskets and join volunteer firefighters for an “egg-cellent” time filled with hotdogs, hot chocolate and lots of candy-filled eggs. The Easter Bunny will also be hopping around!

The Beaver Creek Community Hall (located at 8505 Beaver Creek Road) has put together a Bunny Trail behind the hall, decorated with bunnies, eggs, spring things and more. Families are invited to come out and walk (or hop) the trail on Sunday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Port Alberni

