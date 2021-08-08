Electric fences can deter wildlife if used correctly

Take a WildSafeBC workshop on electric fences in Port Alberni if you’re curious

A WildSafeBC volunteer demonstrates how to use an electric fence to effectively deter wildlife. (BCWILDSAFE PHOTO BY B. HANSEN)

Duncan Booth, Port Alberni’s WildSafeBC community coordinator, is offering a free workshop on electric fencing Friday, Aug. 13.

Workshop participants will learn hands-on from experts how to install and maintain an effective electric fence, and learn how to enroll in WildSafeBC’s electric fence cost-share program, sponsored in part by the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District. Electric fences can be used effectively to deter predators such as bears and other wildlife from accessing food sources such as fruit trees, chicken coops, beehives and small livestock, he said.

Space is limited; contact Booth at albernivalley@wildsafebc.com, or 250-886-9907 to register.

The workshop is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Beaver Creek Community Hall, 8505 Beaver Creek Road.

Booth also reminds the public to please report all large predators in the city or wildlife in conflict to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

