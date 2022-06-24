Teyah Petrygan, age nine, made this huge bubble after a few tries. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)

Families enjoy a night of fun in Port Alberni

Family Fun Night organized by City of Port Alberni

The weather cooperated for a Family Fun Night at Bob Dailey Stadium in Port Alberni last week.

Hundreds of local residents came out to enjoy a fun night with their families on Friday, June 17. There were obstacle courses, face painting, bubble blowing, crafts, snacks, ball hockey, bouncy tents and so much more.

“After a couple of tough years we welcome everyone with open arms,” said City of Port Alberni recreation programmer Dave Osborne, who was one of the main organizers, along with Mya Henson.

Osborne would also like to invite everyone to log into www.playinpa.ca or drop by Echo Centre to register for children’s camp this summer. Camps take place from June 27 to Sept. 2.

Karley Robinson, age nine, gets her face painted. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)

Jasmine Gauthier paints Karley Robinson at the Family Fun Night. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)

Twins Amelia and Fiadh Tardif (age one and a half) take a break from running around at Family Fun Night. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)

Dyson Loyd, age five, cellies after a floor hockey goal. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)

