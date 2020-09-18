Family Farm Day in the Alberni Valley goes virtual

Take part in a scavenger hunt for a chance to win a gift basket

This year, the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District will have a different take on the annual Family Farm Day.

The Alberni Valley is home to several farms, ranging from small backyard gardens to largescale. Under typical situations (no COVID-19) the ACRD hosts an annual Family Farm Day event.

This year, the event has had to go online and there are a few new farms organizers are excited to introduce on the virtual tour.

People can participate in a scavenger hunt by watching short videos and answering the questions for each farm in the Virtual 2020 Family Farm Day Tour. Scavenger hunters will be entered in a draw to win a gift basket of local farm products valued at $250.

The survey will be open until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20.

To find the scavenger hunt and farm videos, go to www.acrd.bc.ca/2020familyfarmday.

