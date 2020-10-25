Final day for Arrowvale pumpkin patch is Oct. 25

Drive down to the patch and pick your own pumpkin

Sunday, Oct. 25 is the last day to enjoy the pumpkin patch at Arrowvale Farm and Campground in Port Alberni.

Although Bob Collins won’t be running his popular hay rides this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, people will still be able to access the pumpkin patch with their vehicles. Watch for Mary Pumpkins and her gourd friends.

The pumpkin patch at Arrowvale Farm and Campground will be open 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25. Entry fee is $2 per person. Eleven different varieties of pumpkins will be for sale in the patch.

