Final Uptown Market of the year a hit in Port Alberni

The finale to the Uptown Market in Port Alberni on Wednesday, Aug. 31 was a huge hit.

The Golden Oldies car club showed off their vintage vehicles, gleaming in the sun, while the music of Big Daddy filled the air and set toes to tapping.

Nicole Steinbach brought her chickens Dolly and Reba for Chicken Poop Bingo. Everyone purchased a square on the bingo board, and the first square to receive a “delivery” from a chicken was the winner. Nathan Kjernsted and daughter Rose, age 4, were the lucky winners of $60. If you would like this as a fundraiser for your group or party, give Nicole a call at 250-723-2799.

