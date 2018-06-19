Danielle Dube, left, and Lauren Gibson, right, of the Elite Dance Academy Parent Advisory Council (PAC) and dancer London Gibson show off some of the individual colour packs that will be part of the inaugural 5K Colour Run on Kitsuksis Dyke this Sunday, June 24. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

First-ever 5K Colour Run comes to Port Alberni

June 24 event raises funds for Elite Dance Academy PAC

Danielle Dubé, Lauren Gibson and other volunteers from the Elite Dance Academy Parent Advisory Council (PAC) are armed and ready for the inaugural 5K Colour Run this Sunday, June 24 at Blair Park.

“We have 250 pounds of colour,” Dubé said, and more than 240 runners already signed up. The colour “is 100 percent food grade, biodegradable, non-toxic coloured powder,” she explained. The idea behind a colour run is that people wear white or light-coloured T-shirts and at various colour stations, volunteers throw powder up in the air so it coats runners. There will be five colour stations around Kitsuksis Dyke—one per kilometre.

Individual colour packages are also for sale, and there will be a photography booth where you can buy your own colour and have your photo taken.

This run is a fundraiser for the PAC at Elite Dance Academy and will be used to help dancers pay for costumes and travel to competitions and workshops where they can improve their skills, Dubé said. Parents decided to do something different for their fundraiser.

“Anybody can throw just a regular run. We wanted to do something healthy and fun.

“A colour run is fun, it’s colourful, it’s bright: it puts a new spin and encourages people to take part in an activity.” The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning at Blair Park on Margaret Street. Lots of free events.

Festivities will include a barbecue thanks to Dallas Ward at Double R Meats and Tyler at No Frills, children’s activities, a silent auction table, and a dunk tank with such local celebrities as Alberni Valley Bulldogs players, Mayor Mike Ruttan, Sharie Minions, Chris Alemany and Ward.

For more information, check out their Facebook page, “Port Alberni 5K Colour Run”.

editor@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
Celebrate National Aboriginal Day in the Alberni Valley

Just Posted

First-ever 5K Colour Run comes to Port Alberni

June 24 event raises funds for Elite Dance Academy PAC

More than 150 tremors hit Vancouver Island in last 24 hours

Seismologists monitor to see if pressure will be added to major fault

Port Alberni women pack Women in Government info session

‘Gender is not a liability at the ballot box’

Canadian Cancer Society in Port Alberni closing doors

Access to support programs will remain unchanged

Celebrate National Aboriginal Day in the Alberni Valley

Plenty of events on Thursday, June 21, including at Paper Mill Dam

Port Day celebrates Alberni’s waterfront

Third annual Port Alberni event was a hit

Senate officially passes Canada’s marijuana legalization bill

Bill C-45 now moves to royal assent, which is the final step in the legislative process

Fake attempted abduction not funny to B.C. neighbourhood residents

Two teenage boys won’t face criminal charges after scaring girl

Mosquitoes out in full force already? Blame the weather

But a B.C. mosquito expert says the heat wave will help keep the pests at bay

Man pleads not guilty in 1987 slayings of Vancouver Island couple

William Talbott of SeaTac was arraigned Tuesday in Snohomish County Superior Court

New GOP plan: Hold kids longer at border – but with parents

Move would ease rules that limit how much time minors can be held with their parents

Without a big data strategy, Canadians at risk of being ‘data cows’

Presentation said artificial intelligence could give Facebook and Amazon even more power

Five B.C. families stuck in Japan as Canada refuses visas for adopted babies

Lawyer points to change in American policy around adoptions from Japan

It may be ‘lights, camera, action!’ for talented B.C. doctor

Rob Forde is waiting to hear if he’ll become The Basement Doctor in his own reality show

Most Read