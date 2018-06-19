First-ever 5K Colour Run comes to Port Alberni

Danielle Dube, left, and Lauren Gibson, right, of the Elite Dance Academy Parent Advisory Council (PAC) and dancer London Gibson show off some of the individual colour packs that will be part of the inaugural 5K Colour Run on Kitsuksis Dyke this Sunday, June 24. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Danielle Dubé, Lauren Gibson and other volunteers from the Elite Dance Academy Parent Advisory Council (PAC) are armed and ready for the inaugural 5K Colour Run this Sunday, June 24 at Blair Park.

“We have 250 pounds of colour,” Dubé said, and more than 240 runners already signed up. The colour “is 100 percent food grade, biodegradable, non-toxic coloured powder,” she explained. The idea behind a colour run is that people wear white or light-coloured T-shirts and at various colour stations, volunteers throw powder up in the air so it coats runners. There will be five colour stations around Kitsuksis Dyke—one per kilometre.

Individual colour packages are also for sale, and there will be a photography booth where you can buy your own colour and have your photo taken.

This run is a fundraiser for the PAC at Elite Dance Academy and will be used to help dancers pay for costumes and travel to competitions and workshops where they can improve their skills, Dubé said. Parents decided to do something different for their fundraiser .

“Anybody can throw just a regular run. We wanted to do something healthy and fun.

“A colour run is fun, it’s colourful, it’s bright: it puts a new spin and encourages people to take part in an activity.” The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning at Blair Park on Margaret Street. Lots of free events.

Festivities will include a barbecue thanks to Dallas Ward at Double R Meats and Tyler at No Frills, children’s activities, a silent auction table, and a dunk tank with such local celebrities as Alberni Valley Bulldogs players, Mayor Mike Ruttan, Sharie Minions, Chris Alemany and Ward.

For more information, check out their Facebook page, “Port Alberni 5K Colour Run”.

editor@albernivalleynews.com