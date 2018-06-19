First-ever 5K Colour Run comes to Port Alberni

Danielle Dubé, Lauren Gibson and other volunteers from the Elite Dance Academy Parent Advisory Council (PAC) are armed and ready for the inaugural 5K Colour Run this Sunday, June 24 at Blair Park.
“We have 250 pounds of colour,” Dubé said, and more than 240 runners already signed up. The colour “is 100 percent food grade, biodegradable, non-toxic coloured powder,” she explained. The idea behind a colour run is that people wear white or light-coloured T-shirts and at various colour stations, volunteers throw powder up in the air so it coats runners. There will be five colour stations around Kitsuksis Dyke—one per kilometre.
This run is a fundraiser for the PAC at Elite Dance Academy and will be used to help dancers pay for costumes and travel to competitions.
“A colour run is fun, it’s colourful, it’s bright: it puts a new spin and encourages people to take part in an activity.” The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning at Blair Park on Margaret Street. Lots of free events.