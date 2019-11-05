Flag flies to remember in Port Alberni

Remembrance Day flag raising took place in front of Port Alberni City Hall on Oct. 28

Margaret Groeneveld from Royal Canadian Legion Br. 293 hands the Remembrance Day flag to Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions to raise at city hall, Oct. 28, 2019. SONJA DRINKWATER/ Alberni Valley News

The Remembrance Day flag was raised outside of Port Alberni City Hall on Monday, Oct. 28. Mayor Sharie Minions and City CAO Tim Pley helped members of the Royal Candian Legion Branch No. 293 to raise the flag.

Port Alberni’s Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the Glenwood Centre on Monday, Nov. 11. Organizers have asked that viewers be seated by 10:15 a.m.

This service will be followed by ceremonies at the Field of Honour at Greenwood Cemetery, the Hupacasath Cemetery and the Branch Cenotaph.

City of Port Alberni CAO Tim Pley and Mayor Sharie Minions prepare to raise the Remembrance Day flag in front of city hall on Oct. 28, 2019. SONJA DRINKWATER/Alberni Valley News