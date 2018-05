Curious kids (and their mothers) had a chance to enjoy the sun during the McLean Mill’s first-ever Mad Hatter Mother’s Day Tea on Sunday, May 13.

The event was Alice in Wonderland-themed, with activities like flamingo croquet and Twiddledee Twiddledum three-legged races. There were also plenty of crafts, an opportunity to plant your own wildflowers and a tasty brunch for families to take part in.