Food Drive seeks support from Port Alberni resident

Over the next few days, Port Alberni residents will find white grocery bags left on their doorstep. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Over the next few days, Port Alberni residents will find white grocery bags left on their doorstep.

This is part of a B.C.-wide Thanksgiving Food Drive campaign, which will deliver non-perishable items to local food banks.

Volunteers will be canvassing Port Alberni from Sept. 17-19, leaving bags on doorsteps and returning to pick them up on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 22.

Items of need include: canned meat and fish, canned fruit and vegetables, peanut butter, baby food/formula, rice, whole wheat pasta and sauce.

Food banks in B.C. help feed more than 100,000 people each month. These food banks do not receive government funding and rely solely on the public for donations. The BC Thanksgiving Food Drive, which began in Burnaby in 2009, seeks to fill people with hope during the Thanksgiving season.

Volunteers will not knock on doors or ring doorbells on collection day or solicit financial donations. Contributions will go directly to local food banks, including Bread of Life, Port Alberni District Food Bank and Food Bank on the Edge (Ucluelet).

If you do not receive a white bag at your door, or if your bag is not picked up by 1 p.m. on Saturday, you can still take donations to the food bank of your choice.

Toy Run roars through Port Alberni

