Sid Morton, 97, of Port Alberni has received an award from the President of the Republic of France for his efforts during the Second World War. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Sid Morton, 97, of Port Alberni has received an award from the President of the Republic of France for his efforts during the Second World War. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

France bestows rare honour on Port Alberni veteran

Sid Morton, 97, helped liberate France in the Second World War

BY ORLANDO DELANO

Special to the News

A Port Alberni veteran has received a rare honour from France for his war service in the 1940s.

Sid Morton earlier this year received a letter from the Ambassador of France to Canada proclaiming him a Knight of the French National Order of the Legion of Honour, by order of the president of the Republic of France. Morton, 97, received the honour on July 27, 2020.

Morton was among the thousands of Canadians who fought in the Second World War and contributed to the liberation of France.

The letter delivered to Morton was accompanied by an insignia that represents the highest national order of France “and attests to your courage and devotion to the ideals of liberty and peace.”

As we approach Remembrance Day and pay tribute to the men and women who fought during the war years, we extend de jure recognition for their contribution to this effort as done by one of our own Valley resident, Sid Morton.

Born in Winmer, Saskatchewan, in 1923, Morton was the youngest of three boys and a girl to parents of English descent. His father died in an accident when Sid was only two and a half years old.

After the passing of its patriarch, the family moved to Saskatoon where Morton attended King George School.

He enlisted in the Army in 1942 at the age of 19 and received military training in Ontario before he was stationed in England for more training, this time in the Regiment of First Hussars. On D-Day he saw no action until six days after the invasion.

Followed D-Day, he was sent to France as a troop reservist. There he was a vehicle co-driver. “From France, our unit was sent to Holland for the liberation of that country and stayed there almost until the end of the war,” he recalled. “After the war officially ended, I was back in German soil as part of the Allies’ occupation forces.”

In 1947 Morton returned to Canada—to Langley, B.C.—as a civilian and got married the following year.

His service to the country did not ended there because in 1952 he rejoined the Army and became a Signals Operator. He trained and worked in various points of the country, including Ottawa.

Soon after, he returned to Germany for two years, this time as part of NATO to deal with defence and security-related issues during the post-war years.

Morton worked and retired in the Alberni Valley. “I started as a letter carrier in Langley, but I was transferred to Port Alberni in 1973. I continued working until my retirement in 1986. Dave, one of my sons, was here. His wife Gail was a school teacher.”

These days Sid Morton is seeing daily taking walks around Kitsuksis Dyke and Bob Dailey Stadium in Port Alberni.

“I feel the need to continue exercising in order to keep myself active. As a letter carrier I used to walk for miles every day so I got used to it.”

•••

Through you, France remembers the sacrifice of all of your compatriots who came to liberate French soil.

—Kareen Rispal, Ambassador of France to Canada

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictPort AlberniRemembrance Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Sid Morton of Port Alberni enlisted in the Canadian Army in 1942 at age 19. He saw action in Europe six days following the D-Day invasion. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Sid Morton of Port Alberni enlisted in the Canadian Army in 1942 at age 19. He saw action in Europe six days following the D-Day invasion. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Sid Morton of Port Alberni was one of thousands of Canadians who contributed to the liberation of France during the Second World War. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Sid Morton of Port Alberni was one of thousands of Canadians who contributed to the liberation of France during the Second World War. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Previous story
A LOOK BACK: Tall ships on the Port Alberni waterfront

Just Posted

Sid Morton, 97, of Port Alberni has received an award from the President of the Republic of France for his efforts during the Second World War. (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)
France bestows rare honour on Port Alberni veteran

Sid Morton, 97, helped liberate France in the Second World War

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election

Trump refuses to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting

Heard Amid the Guns: True Stories from the Western Front, 1914-1918 is the newest book from Vancouver Island author Jacqueline Carmichael. The cover features a picture of Harold Monks Sr., a signaller from Tofino. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni author gives voice to diversity of First World War participants

Heard Amid the Guns is the latest book by author Jacqueline Carmichael

The four-masted wooden schooner ‘William Taylor of New York’ with all its sails up, can be seen tied to the wharf at Alberni Pacific Lumber circa 1922. The wharf is loaded with lumber. This photo is one of 24,000 in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online archives. See more at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN06769 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
A LOOK BACK: Tall ships on the Port Alberni waterfront

Take a peek at Port Alberni’s history with the Alberni Valley Museum

Members of the Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary participate in search and rescue training in the fall of 2019. The federal government is financing the purchase of two new vessels and equipment for two auxiliary units in the Nisga’a and Ahousaht Nations. (Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary photo)
Two B.C. Indigenous Coast Guard auxiliary units receive big financial boost

Federal government invests $525,000 for search and rescue vessels and equipment

In this image released by NASA, Comet Neowise, left, is seen in the eastern horizon above Earth in this image taken from the International Space Station on Sunday, July 5, 2020. (NASA via AP)
QUIZ: How much do you know about space?

The International Space Station has been in space for more than 20 years

(File photo)
RCMP: Suspect arrested after Vancouver Island man threatened with gun

Confrontation took place on job site in Parksville

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau, left, and local candidate Jeremy Valeriote, second left, listen to Jules Anderson, who said he was living in a homeless shelter, after a campaign stop in Squamish, B.C., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A judicial recount is coming for a race in the British Columbia election after mail-in ballots put the Liberals ahead by only 41 votes, in an upset to the Greens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Judicial recount coming in B.C. seat where Liberals upset Greens by 41 votes

Seat would have been the Greens’ first off Vancouver Island

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Lower Mainland residents face new restrictions after another 567 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C.

Surging cases prompt new restrictions and stern warning

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Saturday, November 7, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
COVID-19 continues to surge in parts of Canada, new daily high reported in Ontario

Multiple spikes raised the national tally of confirmed cases to 259,136

Dover Bay Secondary School in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
High school in Nanaimo reports COVID-19 exposure

Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District advises of case at Dover Bay Secondary School

The B.C. Ferries vessel Queen of Cowichan at Nanaimo’s Departure Bay terminal. (News Bulletin file)
Ferry sailings out of Nanaimo and Crofton cancelled due to high winds

Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay and Crofton-Salt Spring Island routes affected

Most Read