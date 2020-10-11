Friendly Phone Service seeks volunteers

Since 1994, service has kept in touch with seniors living alone in the Alberni Valley

Friendly Phone Service volunteers call clients every morning to check on them and greet them with a friendly voice. (FRIENDLY PHONE SERVICE BLOG PHOTO)

Port Alberni’s Friendly Phone Service is looking for more volunteers.

The Friendly Phone Service, a part of the Sunshine Club seniors’ group at Echo Centre, has volunteers who phone clients every morning between 8–9 a.m.

“Our clients are people who live alone and could do with a cheerful voice every morning from our dedicated men and women who also enjoy the short chat,” says Wendy Stanley, Friendly Phone Service director. “Each call is just a few minutes but it makes a big difference to many.”

Volunteers work from home, so they have been able to continue throughout the coronavirus pandemic closure of Echo Centre, Stanley said. “We haven’t had access to (Sunshine Club) membership to recruit new volunteers or meet possible clients.”

Their list of volunteers has become depleted due to volunteers opting out, moving or who are unable to continue. The service has been invaluable for people isolated due to the pandemic.

“We need people who are caring ‘people’ persons to either spare or phone for less than one hour every week,” Stanley said.

There are three lists of clients with eight people or fewer on each list.

Friendly Phone Service has operated in the Alberni Valley since 1994.

Anyone interested in volunteering may e-mail Stanley at friendlyphoneservice@gmail.com or call 250-723-5285.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Port Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
ACTIVE LIVING: Gardening plants the seed for a healthy future

Just Posted

Friendly Phone Service seeks volunteers

Since 1994, service has kept in touch with seniors living alone in the Alberni Valley

Police investigate fatal incident on Highway 19 near Parksville

Woman in her twenties found on median

Port Alberni RCMP reminding drivers to stop for school buses

High resolution cameras have captured photos of vehicles passing stopped buses illegally

RCMP: Seven Ucluelet residents face drug, weapons charges after year-long operation

Ucluelet RCMP, Vancouver Island GIS target opioid drug trade

Union takes former conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

QUIZ: Cheers to B.C.’s beers

October is Craft Beer Month in British Columbia

Province tracks potential deadly deer virus outbreak on Gulf Islands

No known risk to human health from the virus

Someone breaks into Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Island

Value of damage and thefts at non-profit’s Courtenay store is estimated at $3,000

Would-be cannabis plant thief swings machete at pregnant woman in Nanaimo

Victim unhurt after Albert Street incident, police hope public can help track down suspect

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Riot unveils a colourful brew in honour of an Island drag queen

Variety the spice of life and with beverages for entertainer

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

Paralyzed B.C. cowboy set to ride again thanks to custom saddle

Cunin soon started hanging around back at the rodeo arena helping out

Most Read