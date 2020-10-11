Friendly Phone Service seeks volunteers

Friendly Phone Service volunteers call clients every morning to check on them and greet them with a friendly voice. (FRIENDLY PHONE SERVICE BLOG PHOTO)

Since 1994, service has kept in touch with seniors living alone in the Alberni Valley

Port Alberni’s Friendly Phone Service is looking for more volunteers.

The Friendly Phone Service, a part of the Sunshine Club seniors’ group at Echo Centre, has volunteers who phone clients every morning between 8–9 a.m.

“Our clients are people who live alone and could do with a cheerful voice every morning from our dedicated men and women who also enjoy the short chat,” says Wendy Stanley, Friendly Phone Service director. “Each call is just a few minutes but it makes a big difference to many.”

Volunteers work from home, so they have been able to continue throughout the coronavirus pandemic closure of Echo Centre, Stanley said. “We haven’t had access to (Sunshine Club) membership to recruit new volunteers or meet possible clients.”

Their list of volunteers has become depleted due to volunteers opting out, moving or who are unable to continue. The service has been invaluable for people isolated due to the pandemic.

“We need people who are caring ‘people’ persons to either spare or phone for less than one hour every week,” Stanley said.

There are three lists of clients with eight people or fewer on each list.

Friendly Phone Service has operated in the Alberni Valley since 1994.

Anyone interested in volunteering may e-mail Stanley at friendlyphoneservice@gmail.com or call 250-723-5285.



