Alberni Valley Rock and Gem Club hosts largest event so far

The Alberni Valley Rock and Gem Club hosted its largest event ever after moving to the Alberni Athletic Hall this year.

READ: Treasures in store at Alberni Valley Rock and Gem Show

The event featured more than 70 tables of demos and vendors selling crystals, rocks, minerals, fossils, jewelry and silver.

Young ones had lots of fun with the many kid-friendly activities and displays on March 10 and 11.