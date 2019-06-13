Fundraiser set up after fire destroys Alberni Valley family’s home

A fundraising campaign has been set up for the Alberni Valley family that lost their home in a fire.

On Wednesday, June 12, a sudden housefire gutted a two-storey home on Gallic Road on Tseshaht First Nation land just west of Port Alberni.

Luckily, Sharon Fred, her family and her best friend were staying cool at Stamp River, as temperatures reached the mid-thirties. No one was home at the time of the fire, and both the family dog and cat were rescued.

But the young family is now in need of donations.

Fred’s cousin and friend, Caledonia Glendale, has set up a fundraiser for the family, who lost almost everything in the fire. In the campaign, Fred is described as “an avid slow pitch player with a big heart, always willing to help others.” Fred lives with her spouse and children (aged 12, nine and two). Her best friend, Sandra Tate, was also boarding with the family at the time of the fire.

Fred has lost many of her cultural treasures, including paddles, shawls, headbands with carved headpieces and other regalia. All the children’s belongings, including game systems, toys, clothes and furniture, are also gone.

“It’s a devastating loss to them all and I am hoping we can get together to help them out in their time of need,” Glendale notes in the campaign.

The GoFundMe campaign can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/house-fire-famil-needs-help.



