Board Member Mike O’Donovan presents New Sunday Mixed Slo-Pitch League President Mike Maczulat a donation. The league started the Okee Dokee tournament 35 years ago. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Board Member Mike O’Donovan presents New Sunday Mixed Slo-Pitch League President Mike Maczulat a donation. The league started the Okee Dokee tournament 35 years ago. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Funtastic Alberni donates more than $30,000 to charities

Funds are raised each year by slopitch tournament and music festival

Funtastic Alberni donated more than $30,000 to local organizations during its annual charity event this month.

Approximately 45 people attended the Kin Hut on Saturday, Oct. 15 for the eighth annual Funtastic Charity Event, including sponsors, volunteers, representatives from groups receiving funds, board members and some friends of Funtastic.

The groups that received funds this year were the Port Alberni Backpack Program, Read & Feed Breakfast Program, Canadian Mental Health Association, Special Olympics, Alberni Teens Can Rock, the Zattzoo Project, the Port Alberni Toy Run, Alberni Valley Minor Softball, the Alberni Valley Lacrosse Association, the ADSS Athletic Fund, the Sunday Mixed Slo-Pitch League, KIDSPORT, the Nanaimo Diamonds U19 girls fastpitch team (which has four girls from Port Alberni on the team) and the Kinsmen.

According to Paul Robertson, executive director for Funtastic Alberni, a $1,000 bursary will also be donated to a student from Alberni District Secondary School, as well.

“The first three groups mentioned are also going to find three families that we can donate $500 to in early December to hopefully help make Christmas a little brighter,” said Robertson. “We are also sponsoring our first Funtastic Family Skate this winter at the local rink. Hope to see you there.”

Each year, Funtastic Alberni hosts a Canada Day slopitch tournament and music festival. The funds from this event are then donated to local charities.

Next year’s Funtastic event will take place from July 1-3, 2023.

Port Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Port Alberni cadets learn search and rescue during exercise
Next story
VIDEO: A sucker for a friendly face; octopus gloms onto diver for once-in-a-lifetime encounter

Just Posted

Larry Spencer, right, has been involved in the logging industry for 45 years. He attended a rally Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Port Alberni backing loggers and their stance against the B.C. government’s recent two-year deferral of old-growth logging. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
New B.C. council aims to build resiliency in forestry communities

Funtastic board member Tanya Nagel donates to the EJ Dunn Backpack Program. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Funtastic Alberni donates more than $30,000 to charities

H.W. Bryce’s “Chasing a Butterfly” was created out of the depressing yet inspirational journey of his late wife’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)
Poet to speak about Alzheimer’s journey at Port Alberni live reading event

Rozalin Fonseca-Tahn, 9, MAcen Avery, 10, Taya Haukeness, 9, and Liam Horbatch, 10, of the Port Alberni Navy League (Armour Ford) cadets, gain some radio and navigation skills at Rathtrevor Provincial Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (BRIAN WARRINGTON PHOTO)
Port Alberni cadets learn search and rescue during exercise

Pop-up banner image