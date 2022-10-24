Funtastic Alberni donates more than $30,000 to charities

Funds are raised each year by slopitch tournament and music festival

Funtastic Alberni donated more than $30,000 to local organizations during its annual charity event this month.

Approximately 45 people attended the Kin Hut on Saturday, Oct. 15 for the eighth annual Funtastic Charity Event, including sponsors, volunteers, representatives from groups receiving funds, board members and some friends of Funtastic.

The groups that received funds this year were the Port Alberni Backpack Program, Read & Feed Breakfast Program, Canadian Mental Health Association, Special Olympics, Alberni Teens Can Rock, the Zattzoo Project, the Port Alberni Toy Run, Alberni Valley Minor Softball, the Alberni Valley Lacrosse Association, the ADSS Athletic Fund, the Sunday Mixed Slo-Pitch League, KIDSPORT, the Nanaimo Diamonds U19 girls fastpitch team (which has four girls from Port Alberni on the team) and the Kinsmen.

According to Paul Robertson, executive director for Funtastic Alberni, a $1,000 bursary will also be donated to a student from Alberni District Secondary School, as well.

“The first three groups mentioned are also going to find three families that we can donate $500 to in early December to hopefully help make Christmas a little brighter,” said Robertson. “We are also sponsoring our first Funtastic Family Skate this winter at the local rink. Hope to see you there.”

Each year, Funtastic Alberni hosts a Canada Day slopitch tournament and music festival. The funds from this event are then donated to local charities.

Next year’s Funtastic event will take place from July 1-3, 2023.

