Get moving and grooving for Our Town in Port Alberni

First Our Town event of the summer takes place Tuesday, July 9

Get ready to kick off the summer with some mooovin’ and grooovin’ at Blair Park.

For the first Our Town event of the summer, enjoy a night of barnyard fun on Tuesday, July 9 from 6-8 p.m.

The Alberni Valley Cloverpatch 4-H Club and the AV Kennel Club will be bringing their furry friends to pet and play with at a petting farm. Boots and Bridles will offer horse rides and gold sponsor CUPE Local 118 will take you on a hay ride.

There will also be ring tosses, duck races, bean bag tosses, an obstacle course challenge sponsored by Twisted Willow Studio, giant bubbles and a lasso the pony game. Don’t forget about the spray park and some fun playground activities.

Participants will enjoy grooving to the Folk Song Circle sing-along and can cool off with some summer refreshments and treats provided by Tyler’s No Frills.

Come out and enjoy a summer night of family fun!