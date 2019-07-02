Councillor Dan Washington and Our Town coordinator Mya Henson prepare for the first Our Town event of the season, which will take place at Blair Park on Tuesday, July 9. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Get moving and grooving for Our Town in Port Alberni

First Our Town event of the summer takes place Tuesday, July 9

Get ready to kick off the summer with some mooovin’ and grooovin’ at Blair Park.

For the first Our Town event of the summer, enjoy a night of barnyard fun on Tuesday, July 9 from 6-8 p.m.

The Alberni Valley Cloverpatch 4-H Club and the AV Kennel Club will be bringing their furry friends to pet and play with at a petting farm. Boots and Bridles will offer horse rides and gold sponsor CUPE Local 118 will take you on a hay ride.

There will also be ring tosses, duck races, bean bag tosses, an obstacle course challenge sponsored by Twisted Willow Studio, giant bubbles and a lasso the pony game. Don’t forget about the spray park and some fun playground activities.

Participants will enjoy grooving to the Folk Song Circle sing-along and can cool off with some summer refreshments and treats provided by Tyler’s No Frills.

Come out and enjoy a summer night of family fun!

