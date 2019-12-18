Gingerbread, candy canes and more

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Alberni Valley got into the Christmas spirit last weekend with a pair of extra sweet holiday events.

On Friday, Dec. 13, Coombs Country Candy was well lit for the 12th annual Chocolate by Candlelight event, with a barrel fire outside to warm those enjoying the evening. Many of the little ones visited Santa, while others enjoyed watching the candy being made and tasting fudge dipped in the chocolate fountain.

The First Baptist Church on Cherry Creek Road was a construction site on Saturday night, with gingerbread houses being built by many local families. Church parishioners were pleased with the excellent turnout.

First place in the gingerbread house competition was taken by Isaiah Tiede and Amy and Judy Barker. Second place went to Jesse, Meghan and Beau Perry, and third place went to Sequoia Martin and Rihanna and Raina Rush. The three donated prizes were hockey tickets for a family, a Boomerangs dinner and movie tickets with popcorn.



Beau Perry, age three, adds a touch to her gingerbread house that earned her and her family second place at a gingerbread house contest at First Baptist Church. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Keva Boquist, age two, adds another candy to the chimney of her gingerbread house at First Baptist Church. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Rhonda and Joe Vargo with their grandson Mason Debaie (age four) made memories at the First Baptist Church. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)