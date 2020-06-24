Volunteers with Port Alberni’s Salvation Army unload boxes full of canned salmon that Cermaq Canada donated to the community food bank. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

GIVING BACK: Cermaq Canada donates salmon to feed those in need

Port Alberni Food Bank receives 3,000 tins of salmon for COVID-19 response efforts

Port Alberni’s COVID-19 Response Team has served more than 36,000 meals to people during the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020. One of their donations came from salmon farmers on Vancouver Island.

In April, the BC Salmon Farmers Association (BCSFA) announced the creation of a salmon donation initiative with Food Banks Canada and Food Banks BC to feed families in British Columbia during the pandemic.

Cermaq Canada, Grieg Seafood BC, Mowi Canada West, Creative Salmon and Golden Eagle Aquaculture are donating around 60,000 pounds of salmon to food banks that are seeing increased demand due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

“This is a time for all industries to step up and support those most affected by COVID-19, and that’s exactly what BC’s salmon farmers are doing,” says John Paul Fraser, executive director of the BCSFA.

Every month in B.C. food banks help nearly 100,000 individuals, and they have all seen an increase in demand. Many food banks are shifting their distribution towards pre-packaged, shelf-stable foods that require less volunteer or client handling of products.

In Port Alberni, a number of organizations combined forces early on to ensure that the city’s most vulnerable are fed. The Salvation Army has provided the physical hub—they have a commercial kitchen in their building—and also brought in a mobile kitchen truck to bring food to people who could not come to the food bank. Volunteer drivers from various organizations have also stepped up to assist.

The Port Alberni Food Bank received 3,000 cans of salmon from Cermaq in April. The company donated 62,000 cans of food that were split mostly between five food bank hubs in Prince George, Kamloops, Kelowna, Chilliwack and Nanaimo.

READ: Mowi providing salmon donations to Vancouver Island food bank throughout pandemic

Mowi Canada West, another salmon aquaculture company based in Campbell River, has also been providing salmon to Vancouver Island food banks. Ever since the coronavirus pandemic began, Mowi committed to supporting North Island food banks—partnering with Hardy Buoys out of Port Hardy to package and distribute 1,000 pounds of frozen Atlantic salmon fillets.

The Campbell River Food Bank then created a network of other food banks that have also benefited from Mowi’s donations.

Salvation Army Captain Michael Ramsay, who helps oversee Port Alberni’s food bank, said the donation of canned salmon was appreciated. The cans have been included in food hampers dropped off at people’s homes and used to make sandwiches for some of the 36,000 meals Port Alberni’s COVID-19 Response Team have served since March.

CoronavirusFish FarmsPort AlberniSalmon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Port Alberni’s community food bank received 3,000 cans of salmon from Cermaq in April 2020 that has been used for family food hampers. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Comments are closed

Previous story
A LOOK BACK: live on stage

Just Posted

GIVING BACK: Cermaq Canada donates salmon to feed those in need

Port Alberni Food Bank receives 3,000 tins of salmon for COVID-19 response efforts

A LOOK BACK: live on stage

Take a peek into Alberni Valley history with Alberni Valley Museum

QUINN’S QUIPS: Remembering a man with great respect

Keith Hunter’s voice of reason is missing following his death

New bakery set to open in Port Alberni’s Uptown

Wildflower Bakery and Café will be located next to Brie and Barrel on Argyle Street

VALLEY SENIORS: For the love of her community

Sally Anderson is a beloved volunteer in Port Alberni

B.C. records 14 new cases, one death as province eyes Phase Three in restart plan

Fourteen people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

MLA ‘devastated’ by claims of racist blood-alcohol game at Greater Victoria hospital

Adam Olsen says racism in B.C. health care system is pervasive

Boat owners brandishing boat hooks help police catch suspect at Nanaimo marina

Suspect flees, leaps into the water after allegedly lighting up meth pipe in front of RCMP officers

‘Salmon cannon’ up and running at B.C. landslide, though fish slow to arrive

Gwil Roberts says early runs of chinook can begin arriving in the area in late May

COVID-19: B.C. moves to allow three years of budget deficits

Carole James and cabinet to take 10-per-cent pay cut

Woman in hospital after spending all night trapped under vehicle in West Kootenay

Unidentified driver was airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

COVID-19 antibody testing underway on Cormorant Island

‘I would encourage everyone over the age of 12 to get tested, even if they did not feel sick’

Should CERB be transformed into a universal income program?

Sixty per cent of Canadians in a recent survey say the wealthiest should pick up guaranteed income bill

B.C. man sues corrections officers after fellow inmate dies in transfer van

Lawsuit claims two officers wouldn’t stop the van, despite inmates banging walls and shouting for help

Most Read