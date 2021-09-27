Go by bike in Port Alberni this fall

GoByBike event will last two weeks from Sept. 27 to Oct. 10

This fall, GoByBike week in Port Alberni will be two weeks instead.

The summer has been a great time for many Alberni Valley residents to get out on their bikes to run errands, do their shopping, ride to work or school or just have fun and get exercise.

The fall GoByBike event is meant to encourage people to continue riding into the fall and for the entire year.

“We are encouraging riders to register their rides at www.gobybikebc.ca starting on September 27 and carrying on through October 10 in order to have a chance to win one of ten $50 gift cards for local bike shops,” says John Mayba, chair of Cycle Alberni.

An additional prize of a $100 gift card will be awarded to a rider who also emails djmayba@telus.net explaining why they enjoy cycling and why they think GoByBike weeks benefit our community.

