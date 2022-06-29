Golden Oldies show ‘n’ shine returns to Williamson Park in Port Alberni

The Golden Oldies Show n’ Shine returns to Gyro Williamson Park for the first time since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in B.C.
The 46th annual show takes place Sunday, July 3 from 8 a.m. (when registration begins) to 2 p.m. Show vehicles, antique and collector vehicles, hot rods, rat rods, trucks, motorcycles and tractors are all expected to show up, club secretary Dennis Craig said.
Vendors are welcome, and there will be prize draws for attendees.
Registration is $15 per car and open from 8 a.m. to noon. Dash plaques will be provided to the first 100 cars. Prizes will be awarded in several categories. For more information, contact Dennis Craig by phone at 250-724-3066 or e-mail craigdancer@shaw.ca. Gyro Williamson Park is located on Johnston Road at Bishop Avenue in North Port.