Golden Oldies show ‘n’ shine returns to Williamson Park in Port Alberni

Car show hasn’t taken place for two years due to COVID-19 restrictions

The Golden Oldies Show n’ Shine returns to Gyro Williamson Park for the first time since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in B.C.

The 46th annual show takes place Sunday, July 3 from 8 a.m. (when registration begins) to 2 p.m. Show vehicles, antique and collector vehicles, hot rods, rat rods, trucks, motorcycles and tractors are all expected to show up, club secretary Dennis Craig said.

“In 2020 and 2021 we weren’t allowed to run (a show),” Craig said. He is expecting a large number of cars this year. “There’s been an upsurge in requests for car shows since COVID because nobody’s been able to get out.”

The car show will help the Golden Oldies raise money for the bursary they present to a student in NIC’s automotive technical program.

Vendors are welcome, and there will be prize draws for attendees.

Registration is $15 per car and open from 8 a.m. to noon. Dash plaques will be provided to the first 100 cars. Prizes will be awarded in several categories. For more information, contact Dennis Craig by phone at 250-724-3066 or e-mail craigdancer@shaw.ca. Gyro Williamson Park is located on Johnston Road at Bishop Avenue in North Port.

