Group of Port Alberni friends gives a wave for Ukraine

A group of friends get together every Tuesday afternoon at the corner of Stamp Avenue and Roger Street and wave signs of support for the people of Ukraine who are under siege by the Russian Army. (ELAN MALESKU PHOTO)

A group of friends have been showing their support for the people of Ukraine with weekly flag waving at a prominent intersection in Port Alberni.

“Our group of ladies gathers Tuesdays to show solidarity with Ukraine in its current humanitarian crisis,” said Lynne Galesloot. They are out every Tuesday afternoon, waving flags and signs, standing at the corner of Stamp Avenue and Roger Street.

Ukraine has been under siege since the end of February, when the Russian army invaded the country. Millions of Ukrainians—mostly women and children—have fled to neighbouring NATO countries like Poland. Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 were not permitted to leave the country, but conscripted to fight.



