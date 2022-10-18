Guy Dauncey speaks in Port Alberni, kicks off climate speaker series

Guy Dauncey is an author and speaker of climate and environmental issues. (PHOTO COURTESY ALBERNI CLIMATE ACTION)

Alberni Climate Action is bringing climate expert Guy Dauncey to Port Alberni on Wednesday, Oct. 19 to kick off a new speaker series.

Dauncey is the founder of West Coast Climate Action Network (WECAN), and is a well-known author and speaker whose provocative vision brings a sense of urgency to Canada’s climate and how its changes are affecting people.

In his talk, which starts at 7 p.m. at Char’s Landing (4815 Argyle St.), Dauncey will address the climate crisis and suggest local actions.

Dauncey is the first of what Alberni Climate Action hopes will be an ongoing series of speakers on issues affecting climate change. “We have not gone directly at greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions, rather we’re looking at cost savings for residents that will have GHG benefits to the town,” said Robert Gunn, one of the speaker series organizers.

A meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16 (7 p.m. at Char’s Landing, 4815 Argyle St.) will cover the topic, “Are your heating costs becoming a worry?” A panel of speakers including Tessa Hall from Ecolibrium Energy Solutions, net zero home builder George Koning and Mike Ruttan from Alberni Low Energy Housing will discuss programs, rebates and heating saving tricks for renters, landlords and homeowners. They will provide information on government grant and loan programs covering insulation, heat pumps and more.

“(We are) attempting to make it all as useful and practical as possible, particularly for renters, so we will be dependent on Tessa (Hall) to give some good advice on tips for draught reduction, etc.,” Gunn said.

On Jan. 18, 2023, Alberni Food Security and AV Transition Town will present “Food—eating cheaper, growing more”. Experts will include Keith Wyton, Dave Morton, Dan Schubart, Stephanie Stevens and Candyse Roberts talking about community garden plots, container gardening, growing for winter, eating cheaper and seed saving. This event will also take place at 7 p.m. at Char’s Landing.

Two future sessions are planned for the new year. “Getting around—town and beyond,” will feature a discussion about Alberni Climate Action’s Official Community Plan submission. Subjects will include what is a walkable town, improved bus service and a presentation by Chris Alemany camping across Canada in an electric vehicle while towing a pop-up trailer. An electric car and bike trade show is tentatively being arranged for March 2023.

For more information about the series, follow Alberni Climate Action on Facebook or e-mail alberniclimate@gmail.com.



